2020's Apple Watch Series 6 might be one of the greatest Black Friday 2023 bargains at this price
Are you unsure whether the hot new Apple Watch Series 9 or the oft-discounted Apple Watch Series 8 from last year is right for you this holiday season? What if you were to snub both those devices and opt for an "ancient" Apple Watch Series 6 instead?
We know, we know, that sounds like a scandalous proposition for hardcore Apple fans always interested in getting the best of the best smartwatches money can buy, but the 2020-released Series 6 is simply too cheap right now to be ignored without a second thought.
Believe it or not, Woot is somehow still in the possession of brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 units, selling them for $199.99 a pop for a limited time with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included and AppleCare eligibility. If you're quick, you can even choose between a variant with a blue aluminum case and deep navy sport band and an all-red model, both of which however are lacking standalone cellular connectivity.
Priced back in the day at $399.99, this Apple S6-powered intelligent timepiece is obviously no longer worth that much... or anywhere near that. But for two Benjamins, you still get a lot of bang here, including that respectable processor that beats the S5 found inside the first-gen Apple Watch SE, as well as life-saving ECG technology, a sharp and bright Always-On Retina display, in-depth sleep tracking, and blood oxygen monitoring.
The blood oxygen sensor and ECG monitoring capabilities are this bad boy's key strengths over the significantly newer and punchier Apple Watch SE 2, which packs a "modern" S8 chipset. Visually, the second-gen Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 are extremely similar, so if you value your health more than your smartwatch's power, you're strongly advised to opt for the older of these two devices.
The Apple Watch SE 2 is even costlier than the Series 6 at the time of this writing, fetching $30 less than its regular price of $249 on Amazon in an entry-level 40mm GPS-only version, although if you care more about long-term software support than the aforementioned sensors, the newer wearable is clearly right for you. All in all, both of these are among the greatest budget smartwatches you can get this Black Friday... season, so whatever you end up choosing, just be sure you have all the information to make the best decision.
