2020's Apple Watch Series 6 might be one of the greatest Black Friday 2023 bargains at this price

Believe it or not, Woot is somehow still in the possession of brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 units, selling them for $199.99 a pop for a limited time with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included and AppleCare eligibility. If you're quick, you can even choose between a variant with a blue aluminum case and deep navy sport band and an all-red model, both of which however are lacking standalone cellular connectivity.