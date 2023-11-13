This Garmin Instinct 2X Solar model plunged to a record-low price on Amazon

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Are you seeking a durable GPS smartwatch? Do you want to get one on the cheap ahead of Black Friday? Well, head to Amazon right away and treat yourself to the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Tactical Edition. This smartwatch is now available at a lower price; not just any lower price, mind you, but the lowest price we’ve ever seen at the merchant! At 20% off, this incredibly versatile GPS smartwatch is a no-miss.

Typically costing a hefty $499.99, the wearable is now $100 cheaper. That’s decidedly a great bargain, especially considering all its cool features. If you disagree, we suggest you shop around the other Black Friday smartwatch deals we found.

The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Tactical Edition is now 20% off on Amazon

With 24/7 health monitoring and infinite battery life, the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Tactical Edition is an amazing wearable. Featuring super-tough design, the piece is made to withstand the toughest adventures. Get it now and save $100.
$100 off (20%)
For a record-low investment of just under $400, you treat yourself to a smartwatch with a military-grade standard for thermal, shock, and water resistance. As its name suggests, the Garmin piece is suitable for all kinds of tactical activities with its night vision compatibility, Ballistics Calculator, and Jumpmaster mode, to mention a few.

Just like the best smartwatches on the market, this bad boy keeps your health and wellness metrics on track throughout the day, every day. It features advanced sleep monitoring, Pulse Ox, VO2 Max, stress tracking, and more. Moreover, the Instinct 2X Solar Tactical Edition can give you insights into your body energy levels, helping you optimize your workout schedule.

While we’re on that, the Garmin smartwatch has plenty of built-in sports apps on deck, meaning you no longer have to count your reps at the gym! Yoga, pilates, golf, skiing, and snowboarding are just a few of the preloaded activity profiles you can choose from. You can even track your performance during obstacle course events, which is quite neat.

Last but surely not least, this bad boy has solar charging. The integrated Power Glass technology helps extend battery life. According to Garmin, the Instinct 2X Solar produces twice as much energy as its predecessor, supplying you with unlimited power.

While this smartwatch certainly doesn’t come with as many smarts as a conventional wearable, it still displays smart notifications when you pair it with your phone. The wearable works with both Android and iOS, too.

Overall, we believe this tough Garmin smartwatch can make a great addition to any tech collection. If you’re a fan of rugged GPS smartwatches, you should be pretty satisfied with your purchase.
