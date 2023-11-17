Black Friday deal at Amazon knocks the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic down to a record-low price

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Black Friday is already here! It’s given us plenty of smashing Black Friday phone deals to choose from. Don’t worry if you’re in the market for a smartwatch. Discounts on wearables are just as abundant online. Right now, for example, Galaxy phone users get the incredible chance to complete their ecosystem on the cheap, as Amazon reduced the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a record-low price.

For a limited time, you get to save an unprecedented $80 on the 43mm model, a markdown we have never seen before. Given that this is one of the best smartwatches for Android users, we believe it’s a fantastic investment at just under $320. If you agree with us, go ahead and get yours while you can.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: save $80 this Black Friday

You can now get the amazing Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a 43mm case and BT-only connectivity at a record-low price on Amazon. One of the best Android smartwatches can be yours at $80 off. It has plenty of useful features to help you stay motivated and connected.
$80 off (20%)
$319 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Need we say just how incredible this wearable is? It has everything you could ask for, from a timeless design and premium build to many and useful features on deck, not to forget everything in between. It’s so feature-heavy that just about everyone should be happy to have it.

What exactly can this smartwatch do? Well, everything! It’s packed with a BIA sensor to give you advanced insights into your body composition. What’s more, the wearable has plenty of fitness-tracking options that help you learn more about your workout performance. Not just feature-rich, it’s also made to last, boasting sapphire crystal glass protection.

Nevertheless, remember you’ll need a Galaxy phone if you want to make the most out of its incredible features. Some of those include advanced sleep coaching, ECG, and heart rate. Still, only a few features are locked to Galaxy phone users exclusively, so you shouldn’t worry about having to change your phone if you’re, say, a Pixel phone user.

On the battery front, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic should last you about 36 hours between charges. That’s decidedly enough for the many apps and features this bad boy offers.

If you’re shopping for a new smartwatch with all the latest and greatest of Samsung’s wearable technology, we suggest you consider pulling the trigger on this outstanding deal. By all means, the smartwatch provides a lot of value for your money, especially now that it’s cheaper than ever on Amazon.
