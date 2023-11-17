Black Friday deal at Amazon knocks the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic down to a record-low price

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: save $80 this Black Friday You can now get the amazing Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a 43mm case and BT-only connectivity at a record-low price on Amazon. One of the best Android smartwatches can be yours at $80 off. It has plenty of useful features to help you stay motivated and connected. $80 off (20%) $319 99 $399 99 Buy at Amazon



Need we say just how incredible this wearable is? It has everything you could ask for, from a timeless design and premium build to many and useful features on deck, not to forget everything in between. It’s so feature-heavy that just about everyone should be happy to have it.



What exactly can this smartwatch do? Well, everything! It’s packed with a BIA sensor to give you advanced insights into your body composition. What’s more, the wearable has plenty of fitness-tracking options that help you learn more about your workout performance. Not just feature-rich, it’s also made to last, boasting sapphire crystal glass protection.



Nevertheless, remember you’ll need a Galaxy phone if you want to make the most out of its incredible features. Some of those include advanced sleep coaching, ECG, and heart rate. Still, only a few features are locked to Galaxy phone users exclusively, so you shouldn’t worry about having to change your phone if you’re, say, a Pixel phone user.



On the battery front, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic should last you about 36 hours between charges. That’s decidedly enough for the many apps and features this bad boy offers.



If you’re shopping for a new smartwatch with all the latest and greatest of Samsung’s wearable technology, we suggest you consider pulling the trigger on this outstanding deal. By all means, the smartwatch provides a lot of value for your money, especially now that it’s cheaper than ever on Amazon.