Amazon is currently offering an expectations-defying Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discount

Must you pay a premium for high-end products that go above and beyond? Not on Amazon's watch! The e-commerce giant continues to surprise us with outstanding deals mere days after Prime Day. For those Android users looking to pick up a powerful smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has dropped to its lowest price to date.





Despite being a year old, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro remains the best Android smartwatch for those looking for a robust wearable with long battery life, a user-friendly interface, and a rich selection of apps.





Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth 1.4-inch Sapphire Crystal Super AMOLED screen | Titanium case | Exynos W920 | 590mAh battery | Wear OS | BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) | Temperature Sensor | 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H | GPX $121 off (27%) $329 $449 99 Buy at Amazon









The Watch 5 Pro has a sturdy sapphire glass AMOLED screen and features a titanium casing, which makes it very robust and lightweight. It has a bigger battery and hence a longer battery life (three days vs one day) than the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic . The wearable is IP68 water-resistant up to 50 meters and offers military-grade durability.





It also supports GPX - the gold standard format for GPS navigation - for biking, running, walking, and hiking.





The Watch 5 Pro comes with heaps of health features that would be great for your well-being. It has the BioActive sensor for calculating heart rate, irregular heartbeat, blood oxygen levels, and blood pressure. There's also a skin temperature pressure.





Outside of health and fitness features, it's just a very useful little piece of gadget that runs many of the same apps as your smartphone, such as Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Wallet.





In short, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a watch that's made of materials and offers features that are usually reserved for pricier watches. It retails for $449.99 but Amazon is currently offering the biggest discount ever on it and has slashed the price by $121.