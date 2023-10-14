Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

Amazon is currently offering an expectations-defying Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discount

Samsung Android Deals Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon is currently offering an expectations-defying Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discount
Must you pay a premium for high-end products that go above and beyond? Not on Amazon's watch! The e-commerce giant continues to surprise us with outstanding deals mere days after Prime Day. For those Android users looking to pick up a powerful smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has dropped to its lowest price to date.

Despite being a year old, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro remains the best Android smartwatch for those looking for a robust wearable with long battery life, a user-friendly interface, and a rich selection of apps.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth

1.4-inch Sapphire Crystal Super AMOLED screen | Titanium case | Exynos W920 | 590mAh battery | Wear OS | BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) | Temperature Sensor | 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H | GPX
$121 off (27%)
$329
$449 99
Buy at Amazon

The Pixel Watch 2 and the Galaxy Watch 6 might be newer, but they lack many of the features that an outdoorsy user would want. 

The Watch 5 Pro has a sturdy sapphire glass AMOLED screen and features a titanium casing, which makes it very robust and lightweight. It has a bigger battery and hence a longer battery life (three days vs one day) than the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The wearable is IP68 water-resistant up to 50 meters and offers military-grade durability.

It also supports GPX - the gold standard format for GPS navigation - for biking, running, walking, and hiking.

The Watch 5 Pro comes with heaps of health features that would be great for your well-being. It has the BioActive sensor for calculating heart rate, irregular heartbeat, blood oxygen levels, and blood pressure. There's also a skin temperature pressure.

Outside of health and fitness features, it's just a very useful little piece of gadget that runs many of the same apps as your smartphone, such as Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Wallet. 

In short, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a watch that's made of materials and offers features that are usually reserved for pricier watches. It retails for $449.99 but Amazon is currently offering the biggest discount ever on it and has slashed the price by $121.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
Amazon is currently offering an expectations-defying Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discount
Amazon is currently offering an expectations-defying Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discount
Amazon lets you snatch the Pixel 6 for peanuts making it the perfect phone to get on a shoestring budget
Amazon lets you snatch the Pixel 6 for peanuts making it the perfect phone to get on a shoestring budget
China might be licking its lips as Canon reveals tech that could produce 2nm chips without EUV
China might be licking its lips as Canon reveals tech that could produce 2nm chips without EUV
The impressive Prime Day discount on the awesome OnePlus Nord N20 is still live; save on one now
The impressive Prime Day discount on the awesome OnePlus Nord N20 is still live; save on one now
If this OnePlus 12 price rumor proves true, OnePlus might lose its biggest advantage
If this OnePlus 12 price rumor proves true, OnePlus might lose its biggest advantage
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless