Samsung has the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at a huge discount but only for a very limited time

extremely





We're talking just four hours in total, so depending on when you read this, you might have mere minutes left to act... or the promotion is already gone. If you're fast (and lucky) enough to be able to save $80 on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro variant of your choice, you absolutely shouldn't waste any more time to consider whether Samsung 's top Apple Watch Series 8 alternative is right for you or not.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Wear OS Smartwatch with Titanium Frame, GPS, Bluetooth, 45mm Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, 590mAh Battery, Black and Gray Color Options, Additional Trade-in Discounts Available $80 off (18%) $369 99 $449 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Wear OS Smartwatch with Titanium Frame, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 45mm Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, 590mAh Battery, Black and Gray Color Options, Additional Trade-in Discounts Available $80 off (16%) $419 99 $499 99 Buy at Samsung





Do you own an Android phone and happen to need a robust wearable device with a lot of processing power, amazing health monitoring features, and solid battery life to use alongside said handset? If yes, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the product to get either at $419.99 with built-in cellular connectivity or $369.99 with GPS and Bluetooth support only.





If you have something (good) to trade in, like a Galaxy Watch 3, Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, or Apple Watch Series 7 in perfect working condition, that's even better and the Watch 5 Pro will be even cheaper after additional discounts of up to $220.





Made from titanium with sapphire crystal glass on top, this bad boy is available in a single 45mm case size, which might prove a bit of an inconvenience for folks with small wrists. But somehow, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro manages to not look excessively bulky despite also packing a large enough battery to promise several days of endurance between charges, which is incredibly rare in the Wear OS landscape.





Between ECG, fall detection, blood oxygen, body composition, sleep, and even temperature tracking, it's also hard to find something (important) missing in the health and wellness department for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which might make this as close to a perfect smartwatch as a non-Apple manufacturer can get right now.