 Galaxy Watch 5 actual vs claimed dimensions are begging for Samsung to go back to math class - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Galaxy Watch 5 actual vs claimed dimensions are begging for Samsung to go back to math class

Samsung Android Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Watch 5 actual vs claimed dimensions are begging for Samsung to go back to math class
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 models have finally been revealed and Google's Pixel Watch and Apple's Watch Series 8 are on the horizon. Things that get the most attention when it comes to the best smartwatches are screen size, health and fitness features and sensors, battery life, software, and dimensions, and it seems like a good many smartwatch manufacturers have not been entirely honest about the last bit.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro aren't massive upgrades over their predecessors but they take care of one of the biggest problems that Samsung users had with the prior generation: battery capacity and charging speed.

The new wearables have been equipped with a sapphire crystal display to help with durability, have gained a new body temperature sensor, and also feature a curvier rear so that the sensors make better contact with the wrist. Other than that, One UI Watch 4.5 adds a bevy of new accessibility features and the Pro has a titanium case.

Somewhere along the line, Samsung changed how it measures thickness


So far, so good, right? Well, Samsung appears to have kept us in the dark about the watches' thickness and weight, which is a biggie because the Pro is a monster of a watch, and the last thing you would want is Samsung underestimating its size. YouTuber DC Rainmaker saw comments on the internet that the 10.5mm thickness claim didn't add up, considering the much sleeker Galaxy Watch Active 2 was listed at 10.9mm.


So he took out his calibration tool and weighing scale and discovered that Samsung is not alone in misleading consumers about smartwatch thickness, it's an industry-wide trend, and only two well-known companies are avoiding it.

If you go to Samsung's website, the spec sheet says that the 40mm Watch 5 weighs 28.7 grams and has dimensions of 39.3 x 40.4 x 9.8 mm, whereas the 45mm Pro weighs 46.5 grams, and measures 45.4 x 45.4 x 10.5 mm.

In reality, that isn't the case, and the 40mm Watch 5 is actually nearly 13mm thick, so some 30 percent thicker than Samsung said it is. That's not all though, as the watch is heavier on the scale.

Always weigh your watch without the strap because it's discretionary /S


Similarly, even though the 44mm Watch 5 model is supposed to be 9.8mm thick and weighs a claimed 33.5 grams, it is actually more than 13mm thick and is 55 grams heavy. Samsung is not outright lying here, as it says that the weight doesn't include the straps, and if the straps are taken off, "we get down to the spec weigh," says DC Rainmaker. But who uses a watch without straps...?!

Moving on to the Pro, Samsung claims it's 10.5mm thick and says it weighs in at 46.5 grams, but in actuality, its 50 percent thicker at 15mm.

Samsung is not the only one misleading consumers though as the Youtuber discovered that Apple, Garmin, and Polar all understate the thickness of their watches, and Fitbit and Wahoo are the only companies that are being honest about the specs.  

So, that brings us to the question, what actually are these companies measuring? Well, Apple and Garmin apparently leave out the sensor bump, but Samsung goes a step further, and doesn't bother with the back of the watches at all, and only includes the sidewall in its calculation.

The sensor portion of smartwatches does sort of disappears in the skin, but it is still dishonest to not even have a disclaimer to explain that the sensor part is not included. 

Ultimately, the bump only adds around one or two millimeters to the depth, so the real fraudster here is Samsung because the Pro is 5mm thicker than the claimed thickness and the company thinks it okay to not measure the back portion at all.

Weight and thickness controversy aside, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro sound like pretty solid watches and are currently on pre-order, which means now is a great time to get them as pre-orders get you access to some exclusive offers.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: trade-in offers, free wireless charger with purchase

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is now available on Samsung.com. You can get up to $240 enhanced trade-in credit and a wireless charger for free with your purchase. Additionally, if you purchase the Z Flip 4, you get 30% off on the Watch 5 Pro and the Buds 2 Pro. The PhoneArena exclusive offer gives you $50 off. If you bundle the watch with Buds 2 Pro, you get an extra $30 off.
$240 off (53%) Trade-in Gift
$209 99
$449 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro from Best Buy: get a $60 gift card + trade-in options

For the pre-order period of the new Galaxy Watches, Best Buy is offering you a gift card with your pre-order. For the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, you get a $60 Best Buy gift card. Additionally, you can save up to $175 with trade-in.
Gift
$449 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro BOGO deal at AT&T

Right now, AT&T has a great offer if you want to get two Galaxy Watches. You can have the second one up to $430 off. A new line is required.
BOGO
$499 99
Pre-order at AT&T

Galaxy Watch 5: trade-in offer, free wireless charger with purchase

Samsung has the same trade-in offer as the 5 Pro. Get up to $165 with enhanced trade-in and a select wireless charger for free with your purchase. Additionally, if you purchase the Z Flip 4, you get 30% off on the Watch 5 Pro and the Buds 2 Pro. Exclusive for PhoneArena, you get $50 off. Bundle with the Buds 2 Pro, you get an extra $30 off.
$165 off (59%) Trade-in Gift
$114 99
$279 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 5 from Best Buy: $40 gift card

Best Buy is now giving you a $40 gift card with your pre-order of the Galaxy Watch 5.
$279 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 5: BOGO deal at AT&T

AT&T has a BOGO offer on the Galaxy Watch 5 as well, just like the Pro. Here again, if you buy two, you get the second one up to $430 off, and the discount is applied in bill credits.
BOGO
$329 99
Pre-order at AT&T
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Redesigned entry-level iPad has reportedly entered production
Redesigned entry-level iPad has reportedly entered production
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 'Light' mode boosts battery life
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 'Light' mode boosts battery life
Spotify debuts a three-month free trial period
Spotify debuts a three-month free trial period
iOS 16 beta puts battery percentage back in status bar but some iPhones are excluded
iOS 16 beta puts battery percentage back in status bar but some iPhones are excluded
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch nears as they appear for the FCC pilgrimage
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch nears as they appear for the FCC pilgrimage
A bunch of Apple devices discounted at Amazon right now, including Apple Watch 7 and AirPods Pro
A bunch of Apple devices discounted at Amazon right now, including Apple Watch 7 and AirPods Pro

Popular stories

T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
Lightning Amazon deal brings Google's Android 13-eligible Pixel 4 down to an insane price
Lightning Amazon deal brings Google's Android 13-eligible Pixel 4 down to an insane price
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
Samsung is discounting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and discontinuing the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung is discounting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and discontinuing the Galaxy Z Fold 3
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless