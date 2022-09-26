 Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 5 is on 'clearance' (?!) at a decent discount - PhoneArena
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 5 is on 'clearance' (?!) at a decent discount

Deals
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 5 is on 'clearance' (?!) at a decent discount
Well, this is highly unusual. You know the Apple Watch SE-rivaling Galaxy Watch 5 that Samsung released just last month at a reasonable starting price of $280 in the US? Bargain hunters might be delighted to find out they can already save a few bucks on both the 40 and 44mm size options (with Bluetooth connectivity only).

But that's not really the highly unusual detail of these hot new Woot deals on brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged copies of Samsung's latest non-Pro Wear OS-based smartwatch. After all, this is the same e-tailer that sold Galaxy Buds 2 Pro units at surprisingly large discounts just one day after their commercial debut... for one day only.

What's definitely unexpected is that we're apparently looking at a "clearance" sale here that's not scheduled to end after 24 hours... or a couple of days... or even a week. Instead, Woot expects to be able to sell the Galaxy Watch 5 for $249.99 and up for a whole month, which may or may not prove to be the case depending on demand.

Either way, it sure doesn't look good for Samsung that a (semi) major retailer already wants to "clear" inventory for a product that might not have proven particularly popular on Amazon thus far. Woot, remember, is owned by none other than Amazon, which makes it a little surprising that the latter e-commerce giant is offering no Galaxy Watch 5 (or Watch 5 Pro) discounts whatsoever.

The same goes for the manufacturer of the two reasonably well-reviewed and decidedly feature-packed wearable devices, as well as other major US retailers like Best Buy, so popular or unpopular, the Galaxy Watch 5 is currently without a doubt best purchased from Woot.

Before you pull the trigger at 250 bucks in a 40mm size or $290 with a large 44mm case, it's definitely worth pointing out that these particular brand-new units (available in your choice of three colors in either size) only come with a 90-day seller warranty, which certainly helps to explain their discounts.

Compared to the similarly affordable second-gen Apple Watch SE, Samsung's non-Pro Galaxy Watch 5 packs quite a few additional sensors and health monitoring tools, including ECG and blood oxygen technology. The battery life is equally unimpressive and the design is... ultimately a matter of choice, so if you own an Android phone and you're on a tight budget, this deal is pretty hard to turn down right now.
