Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 5 is on 'clearance' (?!) at a decent discount





But that's not really the highly unusual detail of these hot new Woot deals on brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged copies of Samsung's latest non-Pro Wear OS-based smartwatch. After all, this is the same e-tailer that sold Galaxy Buds 2 Pro units at surprisingly large discounts just one day after their commercial debut... for one day only.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Multiple Color Options $30 off (11%) $249 99 $279 99 Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Multiple Color Options $20 off (6%) $289 99 $309 99 Buy at Woot





What's definitely unexpected is that we're apparently looking at a "clearance" sale here that's not scheduled to end after 24 hours... or a couple of days... or even a week. Instead, Woot expects to be able to sell the Galaxy Watch 5 for $249.99 and up for a whole month, which may or may not prove to be the case depending on demand.





Either way, it sure doesn't look good for Samsung that a (semi) major retailer already wants to "clear" inventory for a product that might not have proven particularly popular on Amazon thus far. Woot, remember, is owned by none other than Amazon, which makes it a little surprising that the latter e-commerce giant is offering no Galaxy Watch 5 (or Watch 5 Pro ) discounts whatsoever.





The same goes for the manufacturer of the two reasonably well-reviewed and decidedly feature-packed wearable devices, as well as other major US retailers like Best Buy, so popular or unpopular, the Galaxy Watch 5 is currently without a doubt best purchased from Woot.





Before you pull the trigger at 250 bucks in a 40mm size or $290 with a large 44mm case, it's definitely worth pointing out that these particular brand-new units (available in your choice of three colors in either size) only come with a 90-day seller warranty, which certainly helps to explain their discounts.





Compared to the similarly affordable second-gen Apple Watch SE , Samsung's non-Pro Galaxy Watch 5 packs quite a few additional sensors and health monitoring tools, including ECG and blood oxygen technology. The battery life is equally unimpressive and the design is... ultimately a matter of choice, so if you own an Android phone and you're on a tight budget, this deal is pretty hard to turn down right now.