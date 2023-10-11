Amazon is selling the 4G LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 at an unbeatable Prime Day discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Still looking for a nice budget smartwatch with an attractive design and robust set of health monitoring tools to buy ahead of the holidays even after the Garmin Vivoactive 4, 4S, second-gen Apple Watch SE, and first-gen Google Pixel Watch all scored massive new Prime Day discounts?
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 can also be a great option for a cash-strapped Android smartphone user with a preference for circular timepieces... and an Amazon Prime subscription. Released last year as an affordable alternative to the hugely popular Apple Watch Series 8 and superseded in the meantime by a more refined Galaxy Watch 6, the non-Pro (and non-Classic) Wear OS-powered device is now cheaper than ever before with built-in cellular connectivity.
Incredibly enough, the Galaxy Watch 5 is more affordable with standalone 4G LTE support than without the ability to make and receive voice calls on its own at the time of this writing after a ginormous $150 markdown. That applies to both 40 and 44mm variants originally priced at $329.99 and $359.99 respectively, but regardless of your case size choice, you will need to be okay with a rather bland gray color option.
At these hugely reduced prices, the relatively good-looking, decidedly feature-packed, and always-connected LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 5 is currently cheaper than a Wi-Fi-only OG Pixel Watch, which you might find to be a little more stylish but certainly not as powerful, versatile, and overall capable as Samsung's "regular" 2022 Apple Watch rival.
The Vivoactive 4 and 4S, meanwhile, are arguably uglier and less functional compared to the Galaxy Watch 5, but they do offer much better battery life. If that's the main thing you're looking for in a smartwatch today, it's probably a good idea to ignore, well, Samsung's entire Wear OS-based product portfolio and choose the Garmin-made device that best fits your needs and budget.
If instead you primarily care about things like LTE connectivity, ECG monitoring, fall detection, body composition analysis, advanced sleep coaching, Super AMOLED display technology, and even temperature tracking, this is very clearly the right Prime Day deal for you and now is definitely the time to act.
