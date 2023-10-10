Budget smartwatches don't get better than the Garmin Vivoactive 4 and 4S at this Prime Day discount

Pixel Watch





Released all the way back in 2019, these non-Wear OS-powered devices continue to hold a major advantage over many of their mainstream rivals for the title of best smartwatch money can buy in 2023 in their stellar battery life.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 45mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.3-Inch Touchscreen with 260 x 260 Pixel Resolution, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stress Tracking, Advanced Sleep Tracking, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Up to 8 Days of Battery Life, Gray Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Silver Stainless Steel Bezel, Gray Silicone Strap, Amazon Prime Membership Required $160 off (48%) $169 99 $329 99 Buy at Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 4S 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.1-Inch Touchscreen with 218 x 218 Pixel Resolution, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stress Tracking, Advanced Sleep Tracking, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Stainless Steel Bezel, Silicone Strap, Three Colors, Amazon Prime Membership Required $160 off (48%) $169 99 $329 99 Buy at Amazon





The Vivoactive 4, which comes with a 45mm case and 1.3-inch display, is purportedly capable of keeping the lights on for up to a remarkable 8 days between charges in its "smartwatch mode", while the slightly smaller (and some would say prettier) Vivoactive 4S promises to stay powered on for up to a solid 7 days of its own before having to hug a wall.









The hot new Prime Day discount is available on just one Vivoactive 4 color option and a grand total of three different Vivoactive 4S paint jobs at the time of this writing, matching the best ever deal offered by Amazon on both models during, you guessed it, the e-commerce giant's previous Prime Day event roughly three months ago.





It pretty much goes without saying that you once again don't have a lot of time to maximize your savings on this reasonably good-looking and decidedly feature-packed iOS and Android-compatible smartwatch, especially after the recent launch of the single-size Vivoactive 5 at a recommended price of $300. Amazon can't possibly have many Vivoactive 4 and 4S units still in stock, so these deals could well expire before the Prime Big Deal Days extravaganza officially concludes.





Are these the absolute Are these the absolute best budget smartwatches available today? That's obviously not an easy question to answer, but at the same time, it's hard to argue with such an assessment when considering the eye-catching circular design, relatively high-res touchscreens, the aforementioned stellar battery life, and perhaps even more importantly, all the legitimately handy and vital health monitoring and fitness tracking tools included in the two sub-$200 packages here.