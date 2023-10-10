Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Prime Day Fall is here! Save big on phones now.
Save up to $400 on a brand new phone - no trade-in or carrier plans required!

Budget smartwatches don't get better than the Garmin Vivoactive 4 and 4S at this Prime Day discount

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Budget smartwatches don't get better than the Garmin Vivoactive 4 and 4S at this Prime Day discount
Do you like Google's first-gen Pixel Watch but wish you could get it at an even lower price than $210 with slightly better battery life? Meet the Garmin Vivoactive 4 and 4S, which are arguably not as stylish as Big G's rookie in-house smartwatch effort, also lacking the Pixel Watch's tight integration with all things Google, from Assistant to Maps and YouTube Music.

Released all the way back in 2019, these non-Wear OS-powered devices continue to hold a major advantage over many of their mainstream rivals for the title of best smartwatch money can buy in 2023 in their stellar battery life.

Garmin Vivoactive 4

45mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.3-Inch Touchscreen with 260 x 260 Pixel Resolution, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stress Tracking, Advanced Sleep Tracking, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Up to 8 Days of Battery Life, Gray Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Silver Stainless Steel Bezel, Gray Silicone Strap, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$160 off (48%)
$169 99
$329 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4S

40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.1-Inch Touchscreen with 218 x 218 Pixel Resolution, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stress Tracking, Advanced Sleep Tracking, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Stainless Steel Bezel, Silicone Strap, Three Colors, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$160 off (48%)
$169 99
$329 99
Buy at Amazon
 

The Vivoactive 4, which comes with a 45mm case and 1.3-inch display, is purportedly capable of keeping the lights on for up to a remarkable 8 days between charges in its "smartwatch mode", while the slightly smaller (and some would say prettier) Vivoactive 4S promises to stay powered on for up to a solid 7 days of its own before having to hug a wall.

Those are numbers that put the likes of the Apple Watch Series 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, and even Apple Watch Ultra 2 to shame, and the same goes for the 160 bucks you can currently slash off a $329.99 list price with a Prime membership.

The hot new Prime Day discount is available on just one Vivoactive 4 color option and a grand total of three different Vivoactive 4S paint jobs at the time of this writing, matching the best ever deal offered by Amazon on both models during, you guessed it, the e-commerce giant's previous Prime Day event roughly three months ago.

It pretty much goes without saying that you once again don't have a lot of time to maximize your savings on this reasonably good-looking and decidedly feature-packed iOS and Android-compatible smartwatch, especially after the recent launch of the single-size Vivoactive 5 at a recommended price of $300. Amazon can't possibly have many Vivoactive 4 and 4S units still in stock, so these deals could well expire before the Prime Big Deal Days extravaganza officially concludes.

Are these the absolute best budget smartwatches available today? That's obviously not an easy question to answer, but at the same time, it's hard to argue with such an assessment when considering the eye-catching circular design, relatively high-res touchscreens, the aforementioned stellar battery life, and perhaps even more importantly, all the legitimately handy and vital health monitoring and fitness tracking tools included in the two sub-$200 packages here.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Last week's emergency alert revealed hidden phones
Last week's emergency alert revealed hidden phones
Amazon's second Prime Day sale of the year brings the first-ever outright OnePlus Pad discount
Amazon's second Prime Day sale of the year brings the first-ever outright OnePlus Pad discount
Google makes Passkeys the default sign-in method for personal accounts
Google makes Passkeys the default sign-in method for personal accounts
Budget smartwatches don't get better than the Garmin Vivoactive 4 and 4S at this Prime Day discount
Budget smartwatches don't get better than the Garmin Vivoactive 4 and 4S at this Prime Day discount
Samsung extends commercial warranty for 2023 Galaxy Enterprise Edition devices
Samsung extends commercial warranty for 2023 Galaxy Enterprise Edition devices
Apple's young and premium Beats Studio Pro headphones are nearly half-off for Prime Day
Apple's young and premium Beats Studio Pro headphones are nearly half-off for Prime Day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless