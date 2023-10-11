The budget-friendly Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is even more affordable during Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple Watches rarely receive substantial discounts on shopping events like Amazon Prime Day. Furthermore, there are not that many Apple Watch deals on Prime Day. However, Apple users on the hunt for a new smartwatch to complement their iPhone can now snag an Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) with a sweet $50 discount from Amazon.
While technically not a high-end device, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is still loaded with most of the health-tracking features found on Apple's premium smartwatches. The watch even supports Apple's Crash Detection functionality, you know, the feature that allows your Apple Watch to call for help in case of a severe car crash. However, there are no features such as an always-on display, blood oxygen, ECG tracking, or temperature sensing on board.
The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) may not be a high-end smartwatch on paper, but it comes with a lot of features and is a real bargain since it offers most of the functionalities of Apple's more expensive smartwatches at a lower cost. Furthermore, Amazon's current discount on this awesome timepiece makes it even more tempting. So don't waste any more time and grab a brand-new Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) from Amazon while it's still enjoying that sweet Prime Day love.
The best thing is that the GPS + Cellular and GPS-only versions of the 40mm model and the GPS variant of the 44mm option are currently discounted by $50, which means you will score some savings regardless of the model you go for.
As for how long it lasts on a single charge, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) delivers all-day battery life, which is pretty standard for an Apple Watch.
