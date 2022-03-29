 Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is an absolute steal right now with LTE and 1-year warranty - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Deals

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is an absolute steal right now with LTE and 1-year warranty

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is an absolute steal right now with LTE and 1-year warranty
Released just around seven months ago with an entirely new software platform and a robust set of hardware specifications at a fairly reasonable price, the Galaxy Watch 4 instantly became the best Apple Watch alternative available for Android users (alongside the Watch 4 Classic), undoubtedly contributing to Samsung's solid overall 2021 smartwatch market progress.

To maintain the mass appeal of this Wear OS-based powerhouse as the Apple Watch Series 7 entered the picture and the Series 6 drastically dropped in price, multiple major US retailers and even Samsung itself started offering surprisingly big discounts of their own relatively early on in the Galaxy Watch 4's commercial run.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Grade A Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty

$140 off (47%)
$159 99
$299 99
Buy at eBay

The latest deal is arguably one of the best yet, allowing bargain hunters to snap up a non-Classic 40mm model with standalone cellular connectivity in exchange for a measly $159.99. While trusted eBay seller Cellfeee seems to suggest that represents a huge $240 markdown from a $399.99 list price, one such brand-new Galaxy Watch 4 unit actually retails for $299.99 at the likes of Best Buy or Amazon.

Still, $159.99 is a long way off that mark, and although you do need to hurry and settle for a refurbished device up for grabs in a "limited" quantity only at the time of this writing, you will get a "comprehensive" one-year Allstate warranty included with your order.

The "100% functional" LTE-enabled refurbs sold for a cool 140 bucks less than all-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units are also said to come in "near perfect" cosmetic condition, with the "possibility of a few light hair marks" and a certified cable and UL approved power adapter bundled in a non-original box.

All in all, we really don't see any reason why a cash-strapped wearable fan looking for one of the best smartwatches out there would ever skip this phenomenal new deal... unless, of course, you're an iPhone owner, have a large wrist, or a propensity for the stylish design of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, by the way, share a lot of the same technologies, features, apps, and health tracking tools, ECG monitoring included, with the cheaper variant essentially lacking just the handy rotating bezel of its bigger and costlier sibling.

Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic will be getting four years of software updates
Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic will be getting four years of software updates
Feb 10, 2022, 1:55 AM, by Iskra Petrova
Samsung is adding plenty of new features to the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Samsung is adding plenty of new features to the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Feb 08, 2022, 4:21 AM, by Alan Friedman
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a big feature-packed update
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a big feature-packed update
Oct 20, 2021, 5:29 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
The Galaxy Watch 4 now has an official Samsung walkie-talkie app
The Galaxy Watch 4 now has an official Samsung walkie-talkie app
Aug 31, 2021, 4:48 AM, by Aleksandar Anastasov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) specs
Review
7.8
47%off $160 Special eBay $12 Special Verizon $8 Special AT&T
  • Display 1.2 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Wear OS
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

TikTok is working on a ‘Watch History’ feature
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
TikTok is working on a ‘Watch History’ feature
As the letter Z gets a bad rap, Samsung rebrands to Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3 in Europe
by Daniel Petrov,  2
As the letter Z gets a bad rap, Samsung rebrands to Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3 in Europe
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: 5G speed battle is getting closer with C-band factored in
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: 5G speed battle is getting closer with C-band factored in
Social Media makes kids unhappy, study finds
by Mariyan Slavov,  2
Social Media makes kids unhappy, study finds
New Apple patents hint at a better pressure sensor technology
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
New Apple patents hint at a better pressure sensor technology
Don’t panic if you get a spam text from your own number
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Don’t panic if you get a spam text from your own number
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless