Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is an absolute steal right now with LTE and 1-year warranty

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









The latest deal is arguably one of the best yet, allowing bargain hunters to snap up a non-Classic 40mm model with standalone cellular connectivity in exchange for a measly $159.99. While trusted eBay seller Cellfeee seems to suggest that represents a huge $240 markdown from a $399.99 list price, one such brand-new Galaxy Watch 4 unit actually retails for $299.99 at the likes of Best Buy or Amazon.





Still, $159.99 is a long way off that mark, and although you do need to hurry and settle for a refurbished device up for grabs in a "limited" quantity only at the time of this writing, you will get a "comprehensive" one-year Allstate warranty included with your order.





The "100% functional" LTE-enabled refurbs sold for a cool 140 bucks less than all-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units are also said to come in "near perfect" cosmetic condition, with the "possibility of a few light hair marks" and a certified cable and UL approved power adapter bundled in a non-original box.





All in all, we really don't see any reason why a cash-strapped wearable fan looking for one of the best smartwatches out there would ever skip this phenomenal new deal... unless, of course, you're an iPhone owner, have a large wrist, or a propensity for the stylish design of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic





The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic , by the way, share a lot of the same technologies, features, apps, and health tracking tools, ECG monitoring included, with the cheaper variant essentially lacking just the handy rotating bezel of its bigger and costlier sibling.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up