Samsung's gorgeous Galaxy Watch 4 Classic keeps the rotating bezel alive at a huge new discount





Of course, not everyone appreciated the heft said component sometimes added to otherwise decidedly elegant timepieces, but it was certainly nice to have this alternative to the virtual touch bezel of the "standard" Galaxy Watch 4 , for instance.

The handy rotating bezel was however somewhat inexplicably dropped for this year's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro , leaving its hardcore fans scrambling to get their hands on the now "outdated" Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. On the bright side, Samsung was not quick to discontinue its first-gen Wear OS devices, and for a presumably limited time only, the premium aforementioned Classic variant is on sale at an awesome price.





Amazon is selling a 42mm GPS-only model in a single silver hue for a whopping 120 bucks under its $349.99 list price, and outside of refurbished, "like new", and various deals with a bunch of strings attached, this seems to be the highest ever discount offered for this particular device.





While slightly costlier at a slightly humbler $100 markdown from the same $349.99 MSRP, the small black-coated Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with no standalone cellular connectivity is also a great bargain at the time of this writing, undercutting among others the newer but arguably less premium-looking 40mm Galaxy Watch 5





This year's Galaxy Watch 5 and last year's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic share a lot of common features, characteristics, and health tools, mind you, with only a temperature sensor added to the equation in 2022... that you can't even use at the moment.





The battery life is similar, the software support similarly stellar, and the processing power unchanged, so what your choice ultimately comes down to is the aforementioned rotating bezel and whether you dig a more elegant or sportier style. If it's the former, this might just be the ideal time to purchase the timelessly stylish Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.