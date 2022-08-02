Amazon has one Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 model with LTE on sale at a bonkers $130 discount
As hard as it's been raining sweet Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic deals in both brand-new and "like new" condition for the last few months, it was pretty easy to anticipate the discounts offered by retailers like Amazon would get even sweeter as we draw closer and closer to the official launch of Samsung's next Apple Watch rivals.
Bargain hunters should therefore not be shocked to see the non-Classic Wear OS smartwatch marked down by a colossal $130.99 at the time of this writing in one very specific flavor. Delighted, definitely, shocked, not really, as the same exact 44mm LTE-enabled model already went a cool $100 under its $329.99 regular price during Amazon's Prime Day 2022 festivities recently and $112 or so off list shortly thereafter.
The latest discount can be considered a natural continuation of these pre-Galaxy Watch 5 promotions, which obviously doesn't make it any less attractive. Not if you're a cellular addict looking to get or stay in shape with the help of an Android-compatible wearable device capable of keeping an eye on everything from your heart rate to your blood oxygen levels, sleep quality, ECG, and body composition.
In a nutshell, the Galaxy Watch 4 can do most of the same health and wellness things as the Apple Watch Series 7 at a fraction of the (reduced) price of a GPS-only version of the world's best-selling smartwatch.
Nowhere near as stylish as its Classic sibling, this sportier model on sale for a presumably limited time at a higher than ever discount does also come with an undeniably gorgeous 1.4-inch circular Super AMOLED display, as well as top-notch water resistance, a decidedly premium aluminum body, and in the case of the silver variant, a matching silicone strap.
In case you're wondering, Amazon does have other colors on sale at special prices, as well as 40mm versions with or without standalone cellular connectivity, but those deals are far less compelling than this one.
