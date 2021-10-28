Early Black Friday deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 cheaper than ever before

Early Black Friday deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 cheaper than ever before0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The undeniably beautiful Tizen-powered intelligent timepiece is not set to receive any major software updates going forward, which is mainly why a number of US retailers are selling the Apple Watch Series 6 alternative at massive discounts right now.
That's down from $199.99 in the retailer's previous pre-Black Friday promotional period, saving you a whopping 250 bucks compared to the original list price of an entry-level variant with a 41mm case and no standalone cellular connectivity.
Undoubtedly better than all of the best budget smartwatches available today from a number of different standpoints, the Mystic Bronze-coated Galaxy Watch 3 on sale right now at its lowest ever price comes with built-in GPS support, as well as a circular 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels, and pretty much all of the health and wellness features you could ask for... in this particular price bracket.
We're talking everything from a 24/7 heart rate monitor to potentially life-saving ECG technology, in-depth sleep tracking, and blood oxygen saturation, all topped by a relatively large battery promising to keep the lights on for "more than a day" on a single charge.
As for the lack of software support, you should keep in mind that security and stability updates aren't going anywhere... just yet. In other words, there's no real reason for you to turn down the chance to buy such a good-looking and feature-packed smartwatch at this crazy low price.