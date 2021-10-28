Early Black Friday deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 cheaper than ever before

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.













That's down from $199.99 in the retailer's previous pre-Black Friday promotional period, saving you a whopping 250 bucks compared to the original list price of an entry-level variant with a 41mm case and no standalone cellular connectivity.





Speaking of Black Friday , you should know that Newegg is ready to guarantee the $149.99 price will not drop any further through November 21, giving bargain hunters all the peace of mind they might need this holiday season to make the most informed possible buying decision.





Undoubtedly better than all of the best budget smartwatches available today from a number of different standpoints, the Mystic Bronze-coated Galaxy Watch 3 on sale right now at its lowest ever price comes with built-in GPS support, as well as a circular 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels, and pretty much all of the health and wellness features you could ask for... in this particular price bracket.





We're talking everything from a 24/7 heart rate monitor to potentially life-saving ECG technology, in-depth sleep tracking, and blood oxygen saturation, all topped by a relatively large battery promising to keep the lights on for "more than a day" on a single charge.





As for the lack of software support, you should keep in mind that security and stability updates aren't going anywhere... just yet. In other words, there's no real reason for you to turn down the chance to buy such a good-looking and feature-packed smartwatch at this crazy low price.



