Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View
Samsung Deals Tizen Wearables

Early Black Friday deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 cheaper than ever before

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Early Black Friday deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 cheaper than ever before
This may sound counterintuitive, but arguably one of the greatest things about Samsung's somewhat unexpected decision to release the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic with Wear OS instead of Tizen has to do with last year's Galaxy Watch 3.

The undeniably beautiful Tizen-powered intelligent timepiece is not set to receive any major software updates going forward, which is mainly why a number of US retailers are selling the Apple Watch Series 6 alternative at massive discounts right now.

Incredibly enough, Newegg is already improving one of its very sweet deals from just last week, charging as little as $149.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 unit with a full 1-year warranty included.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Mystic Bronze

$250 off (63%)
$149 99
$399 99
Buy at Newegg
 

That's down from $199.99 in the retailer's previous pre-Black Friday promotional period, saving you a whopping 250 bucks compared to the original list price of an entry-level variant with a 41mm case and no standalone cellular connectivity.

Speaking of Black Friday, you should know that Newegg is ready to guarantee the $149.99 price will not drop any further through November 21, giving bargain hunters all the peace of mind they might need this holiday season to make the most informed possible buying decision.

Undoubtedly better than all of the best budget smartwatches available today from a number of different standpoints, the Mystic Bronze-coated Galaxy Watch 3 on sale right now at its lowest ever price comes with built-in GPS support, as well as a circular 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels, and pretty much all of the health and wellness features you could ask for... in this particular price bracket.

We're talking everything from a 24/7 heart rate monitor to potentially life-saving ECG technology, in-depth sleep tracking, and blood oxygen saturation, all topped by a relatively large battery promising to keep the lights on for "more than a day" on a single charge. 

As for the lack of software support, you should keep in mind that security and stability updates aren't going anywhere... just yet. In other words, there's no real reason for you to turn down the chance to buy such a good-looking and feature-packed smartwatch at this crazy low price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 3: A new champion?
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 3: A new champion?
Aug 11, 2021, 9:00 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic vs Galaxy Watch 3: A well-timed upgrade
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic vs Galaxy Watch 3: A well-timed upgrade
Aug 31, 2021, 8:27 AM, by Peter Kostadinov
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm vs 45mm: which size should you buy?
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm vs 45mm: which size should you buy?
Aug 11, 2020, 8:12 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 LTE vs Bluetooth only: which model should you buy?
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 LTE vs Bluetooth only: which model should you buy?
Aug 12, 2020, 9:44 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 vs Galaxy Watch Active 2 vs Apple Watch Series 5: design, specs and features comparison
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 vs Galaxy Watch Active 2 vs Apple Watch Series 5: design, specs and features comparison
Aug 06, 2020, 4:57 AM, by Georgi Zarkov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) specs
Review
8.8
63%off $150 Special Newegg 44%off $250 Special BestBuy 55%off $180 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 1.2 inches 360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110 1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Tizen

Latest News

You can now AirPlay from your iPhone to your Mac
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
You can now AirPlay from your iPhone to your Mac
World’s biggest phone speaker on a phone that can survive the most extreme cold!
by AGM,  0
World’s biggest phone speaker on a phone that can survive the most extreme cold!
Pixel 6 and 6 Pro battery life falls short of Galaxy S21 Ultra, but not by much
by Victor Hristov,  1
Pixel 6 and 6 Pro battery life falls short of Galaxy S21 Ultra, but not by much
Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster is coming to iOS and Android on November 10th
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster is coming to iOS and Android on November 10th
You can now rate even more first-party Apple apps on the App Store
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
You can now rate even more first-party Apple apps on the App Store
Galaxy S22 Ultra to boast a record display peak brightness
by Mariyan Slavov,  2
Galaxy S22 Ultra to boast a record display peak brightness
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless