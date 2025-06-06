Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

That crazy tri-fold smartphone we got last year is getting a sequel

The world’s first smartphone with a tri-fold display is getting a successor with an upgraded chipset and camera.

Huawei
Huawei Mate XT
Huawei Mate XT | Image credit: Huawei
The Mate XT is the world’s first tri-fold smartphone and was released back in September 2024. Yes, it looks ridiculous and can be considered a technological wonder, but it did put its maker, Huawei, on the front page of tech media for a few weeks.

Well, it appears that people really like it, and Huawei has agreed that it’s worth investigating this unnatural form factor more in the future. With that in mind, a new report coming from a reliable source claims Huawei is already working on a second-generation Mate XT.

Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station said on Weibo that Huawei plans to launch a new tri-fold smartphone in the second half of the year. If the Chinese company decides to respect tradition, the second-generation Mate XT could be introduced as early as September 2025.

The successor to Mate XT won’t bring any changes when it comes to display technology, at least according to the leaker. Huawei’s next tri-fold smartphone will have the same display, but a better chipset and camera. The accessories will be improved too, but it’s unclear if the leaker is referring to quality or variety.

Huawei has already launched a bunch of very interesting accessories for the original Mate XT. For example, owners of the unique tri-fold smartphone can purchase a very special rotating case manufactured from very durable aramid fiber material, which can rotate in a multi-angle direction at 270 degrees.

That crazy tri-fold smartphone we got last year is getting a sequel
Huawei Mate XT's rotating case | Image credit: Huawei

The same rotating case can also be used as a stand if you want to watch something on its big display for a longer period of time. Besides that, the Mate XT supports a foldable touch keyboard, which basically turns the phone into a mini PC, especially when combined with the rotating case.

It will be very interesting to see what other accessories Huawei can come up with to make the successor to the Mate XT at least equally appealing as the original.

The news that Huawei’s upcoming tri-fold smartphone is going to get an upgraded chipset, and a better camera system isn’t that surprising considering that all major smartphone makers are doing the same thing. The real news is that Huawei is actively working on a sequel. Hopefully, this will be available in more markets, not just China and a few other countries.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile
