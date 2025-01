Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions

Yes, the gargantuan 14.6-incher is marked down by a whopping 400 bucks from an admittedly excessive list price of $1,199.99 for all Best Buy shoppers, but only in a Graphite colorway and only until Wednesday, January 29 (or while supplies last). Yes, the gargantuan 14.6-incher is marked down by a whopping 400 bucks from an admittedly excessive list price of $1,199.99 for all Best Buy shoppers, but only in a Graphite colorway and only until Wednesday, January 29 (or while supplies last).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra $799 99 $1199 99 $400 off (33%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite Color, S Pen Included Buy at BestBuy





Tab S9 Ultra has actually been Before pulling the trigger, you should know that thehas actually been sold at even heftier discounts a couple of times during the recently concluded holiday season by this exact same retailer. But there are no guarantees those deals will ever come back, especially now that Samsung no longer sells this bad boy at any price.





extremely similar specs and capabilities at a considerably higher price, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra With the Tab S10 Ultra looking virtually identical to its predecessor on the surface and offeringsimilar specs and capabilities at a considerably higher price, theis pretty hard to turn down right now for bargain hunters interested in buying one of the absolute best tablets ... their budget can afford.





I'm not saying this is a conventional bargain... or a true iPad Pro (2024) alternative, but it's definitely a bit of both, with a built-in S Pen (the good kind, too), a breathtakingly high-quality AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that's unlikely to show its relatively advanced age in most day-to-day operations, and a huge 11,200mAh battery somehow squeezed into a reasonably lightweight and remarkably thin body made from super-premium metal and glass.





Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra supports many of the latest On top of everything else, the $799.99supports many of the latest Galaxy AI features and skills and will continue to do so for several more years with several more OS updates. What more could you possibly want?

