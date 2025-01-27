Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
If you were tempted to get the 2023-released Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra last week from Best Buy but couldn't meet the retailer's special requirements for the maximum $400 discount, now's the time to act. That's because the exact same deal is once again available, only this time you don't have to be a member of any exclusive club or pay anything besides the tablet's massively reduced price.

Yes, the gargantuan 14.6-incher is marked down by a whopping 400 bucks from an admittedly excessive list price of $1,199.99 for all Best Buy shoppers, but only in a Graphite colorway and only until Wednesday, January 29 (or while supplies last).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

$799 99
$1199 99
$400 off (33%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite Color, S Pen Included
Buy at BestBuy

Before pulling the trigger, you should know that the Tab S9 Ultra has actually been sold at even heftier discounts a couple of times during the recently concluded holiday season by this exact same retailer. But there are no guarantees those deals will ever come back, especially now that Samsung no longer sells this bad boy at any price.

With the Tab S10 Ultra looking virtually identical to its predecessor on the surface and offering extremely similar specs and capabilities at a considerably higher price, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is pretty hard to turn down right now for bargain hunters interested in buying one of the absolute best tablets... their budget can afford.

I'm not saying this is a conventional bargain... or a true iPad Pro (2024) alternative, but it's definitely a bit of both, with a built-in S Pen (the good kind, too), a breathtakingly high-quality AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that's unlikely to show its relatively advanced age in most day-to-day operations, and a huge 11,200mAh battery somehow squeezed into a reasonably lightweight and remarkably thin body made from super-premium metal and glass.

On top of everything else, the $799.99 Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra supports many of the latest Galaxy AI features and skills and will continue to do so for several more years with several more OS updates. What more could you possibly want?
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
141 stories
27 Jan, 2025
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
23 Jan, 2025
These Samsung tablets are all heavily discounted right now, but only two deserve your attention
21 Jan, 2025
The high-class Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra gets a maximum $400 discount at Best Buy The best Galaxy Tab S10+ deal to date slashes $265 off Samsung's 12.4-inch giant with 512GB storage
14 Jan, 2025
Samsung's 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ scores a 20 percent discount to drop to a new record low price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video

Latest News

Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Get the Razr (2024) with this hot Motorola deal and see if the foldable lifestyle suits you
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Move over, ChatGPT! There's a new App Store champion and it's AI from China
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks: could this be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's ultimate rival?
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
CNN is trying to enter the streaming service market again
Galaxy Z Flip 7 to leave Snapdragon 8 Elite behind, leak suggests, but will Samsung make it worth your while?
Galaxy Z Flip 7 to leave Snapdragon 8 Elite behind, leak suggests, but will Samsung make it worth your while?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless