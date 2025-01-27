Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
If you were tempted to get the 2023-released Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra last week from Best Buy but couldn't meet the retailer's special requirements for the maximum $400 discount, now's the time to act. That's because the exact same deal is once again available, only this time you don't have to be a member of any exclusive club or pay anything besides the tablet's massively reduced price.
Yes, the gargantuan 14.6-incher is marked down by a whopping 400 bucks from an admittedly excessive list price of $1,199.99 for all Best Buy shoppers, but only in a Graphite colorway and only until Wednesday, January 29 (or while supplies last).
Before pulling the trigger, you should know that the Tab S9 Ultra has actually been sold at even heftier discounts a couple of times during the recently concluded holiday season by this exact same retailer. But there are no guarantees those deals will ever come back, especially now that Samsung no longer sells this bad boy at any price.
With the Tab S10 Ultra looking virtually identical to its predecessor on the surface and offering extremely similar specs and capabilities at a considerably higher price, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is pretty hard to turn down right now for bargain hunters interested in buying one of the absolute best tablets... their budget can afford.
I'm not saying this is a conventional bargain... or a true iPad Pro (2024) alternative, but it's definitely a bit of both, with a built-in S Pen (the good kind, too), a breathtakingly high-quality AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that's unlikely to show its relatively advanced age in most day-to-day operations, and a huge 11,200mAh battery somehow squeezed into a reasonably lightweight and remarkably thin body made from super-premium metal and glass.
On top of everything else, the $799.99 Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra supports many of the latest Galaxy AI features and skills and will continue to do so for several more years with several more OS updates. What more could you possibly want?
