Best Buy shoppers can now save $250 on all Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra models
The best Android tablet in the world obviously can't come very cheap (even with a presumably improved sequel around the corner), but if you hurry, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra can come significantly cheaper than usual.
That goes for all three storage variants of Samsung's 2023-released 14.6-inch colossus, and in addition to placing your order by Sunday, you'll need a My Best Buy Plus membership to maximize your savings. That's essentially the retailer's Amazon Prime-rivaling rewards program, including free two-day shipping on a lot of stuff apart from exclusive deals like these at a total cost of only $49.99 a year.
My Best Buy Plus members can currently slash a whopping 250 bucks on the Tab S9 Ultra with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB internal storage, which means the most affordable model drops from a regular price of $1,199.99 to a considerably more palatable $949.99.
Naturally, that still doesn't make the jumbo-sized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse a conventionally budget-friendly tablet, especially if you think you need as much as one terabyte of local digital hoarding room, in which case you're looking at spending $1,369.99 even after that aforementioned $250 markdown.
But Best Buy's completely unprecedented new discounts do certainly help the greatest Samsung tablet out there better compete against Apple's best iPads in terms of bang for your buck. Unlike the latest iPad Pros, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra comes with a nice and handy stylus included in its standard (and deeply discounted) prices, and although Apple holds a clear raw power advantage, the battery life, audio performance, multitasking skills, and build quality of this bad boy are pretty much impossible to beat.
That 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and 2960 x 1848 pixel resolution is also an absolute stunner, as highlighted in our comprehensive product review last year, and despite its overwhelming size, the Tab S9 Ultra is impressively not very bulky or heavy, tipping the scales at only 732 grams and rocking a 5.5mm wasp waist. In short, this is a must-buy right now for all Android power users... who can afford an expense of 950 bucks or up.
