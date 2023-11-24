Samsung's powerful Galaxy Tab S9 scores a nice Black Friday discount AND a $100 freebie





Released just a few months ago, the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is normally available for $799.99 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration and $919.99 with double that amount of local digital hoarding room. But for Black Friday 2023 , Amazon is slashing 120 bucks off the list price of the latter variant, which essentially means you're looking at a free storage upgrade here from 128 to 256 gigs.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, S Pen Included, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included $220 off (22%) $799 99 $1019 99 Buy at Amazon





On top of that, the e-commerce giant is also throwing in a $100 gift card at no extra charge, bringing your total holiday savings up to a very cool $220. Of course, you will need to use the voucher on a separate Amazon.com purchase, but that doesn't really sound like a major inconvenience for, well, anyone. On top of that, the e-commerce giant is also throwing in a $100 gift card at no extra charge, bringing your total holiday savings up to a very cool $220. Of course, you will need to use the voucher on a separate Amazon.com purchase, but that doesn't really sound like a major inconvenience for, well, anyone.





The Galaxy Tab S9 is in a number of ways objectively superior to the latest iPad Pro 11 edition, resisting water immersion and including a handy stylus in its standard retail box. Then again, we know a lot of tablet users still consider Android a vastly inferior large-screen platform to Apple's iPadOS, which is however becoming a more and more subjective matter.





If that's not (necessarily) your position, you'll probably find the value for money currently provided by this deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S9 model extremely hard to beat when taking the Android flagship's super-premium construction, razor-thin profile, state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, hefty 12GB RAM count (in a 256GB storage variant), and generous battery life into consideration as well.



