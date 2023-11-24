Samsung's powerful Galaxy Tab S9 scores a nice Black Friday discount AND a $100 freebie
What could possibly be better than a high-end tablet like, say, Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) at a rare discount just in time for the holidays? How about a discounted jumbo-sized powerhouse from one of Apple's biggest rivals bundled with a sweet Amazon gift?
Released just a few months ago, the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is normally available for $799.99 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration and $919.99 with double that amount of local digital hoarding room. But for Black Friday 2023, Amazon is slashing 120 bucks off the list price of the latter variant, which essentially means you're looking at a free storage upgrade here from 128 to 256 gigs.
On top of that, the e-commerce giant is also throwing in a $100 gift card at no extra charge, bringing your total holiday savings up to a very cool $220. Of course, you will need to use the voucher on a separate Amazon.com purchase, but that doesn't really sound like a major inconvenience for, well, anyone.
The Galaxy Tab S9 is in a number of ways objectively superior to the latest iPad Pro 11 edition, resisting water immersion and including a handy stylus in its standard retail box. Then again, we know a lot of tablet users still consider Android a vastly inferior large-screen platform to Apple's iPadOS, which is however becoming a more and more subjective matter.
If that's not (necessarily) your position, you'll probably find the value for money currently provided by this deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S9 model extremely hard to beat when taking the Android flagship's super-premium construction, razor-thin profile, state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, hefty 12GB RAM count (in a 256GB storage variant), and generous battery life into consideration as well.
Last but certainly not least, Samsung's software support is truly unrivaled on the Android scene today, with the Galaxy Tab S9 already updated to the newest OS version and guaranteed to receive a bunch of additional major goodie packs down the line in a similarly timely fashion. Are you dealing with the best Android tablet here? If you don't consider the 11-inch display a big disadvantage compared to the costlier Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra, then the answer is a loud and resounding yes.
