Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
The best Black Friday deals on phones are here!
Save big on all phone devices now. Major discounts on Samsung, Google, and Motorola.

Samsung's powerful Galaxy Tab S9 scores a nice Black Friday discount AND a $100 freebie

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's powerful Galaxy Tab S9 scores a nice Black Friday discount AND a $100 freebie
What could possibly be better than a high-end tablet like, say, Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) at a rare discount just in time for the holidays? How about a discounted jumbo-sized powerhouse from one of Apple's biggest rivals bundled with a sweet Amazon gift?

Released just a few months ago, the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is normally available for $799.99 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration and $919.99 with double that amount of local digital hoarding room. But for Black Friday 2023, Amazon is slashing 120 bucks off the list price of the latter variant, which essentially means you're looking at a free storage upgrade here from 128 to 256 gigs.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, S Pen Included, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included
$220 off (22%)
$799 99
$1019 99
Buy at Amazon

On top of that, the e-commerce giant is also throwing in a $100 gift card at no extra charge, bringing your total holiday savings up to a very cool $220. Of course, you will need to use the voucher on a separate Amazon.com purchase, but that doesn't really sound like a major inconvenience for, well, anyone.

The Galaxy Tab S9 is in a number of ways objectively superior to the latest iPad Pro 11 edition, resisting water immersion and including a handy stylus in its standard retail box. Then again, we know a lot of tablet users still consider Android a vastly inferior large-screen platform to Apple's iPadOS, which is however becoming a more and more subjective matter.

If that's not (necessarily) your position, you'll probably find the value for money currently provided by this deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S9 model extremely hard to beat when taking the Android flagship's super-premium construction, razor-thin profile, state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, hefty 12GB RAM count (in a 256GB storage variant), and generous battery life into consideration as well.

Last but certainly not least, Samsung's software support is truly unrivaled on the Android scene today, with the Galaxy Tab S9 already updated to the newest OS version and guaranteed to receive a bunch of additional major goodie packs down the line in a similarly timely fashion. Are you dealing with the best Android tablet here? If you don't consider the 11-inch display a big disadvantage compared to the costlier Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra, then the answer is a loud and resounding yes.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Garmin Venu Sq is now 40% off for Black Friday and is a real bargain for fitness enthusiasts on a budget
The Garmin Venu Sq is now 40% off for Black Friday and is a real bargain for fitness enthusiasts on a budget
AirTag helps a woman get her stuff back from Jamaica after losing it on a domestic flight in Canada
AirTag helps a woman get her stuff back from Jamaica after losing it on a domestic flight in Canada
Samsung's powerful Galaxy Tab S9 scores a nice Black Friday discount AND a $100 freebie
Samsung's powerful Galaxy Tab S9 scores a nice Black Friday discount AND a $100 freebie
The Marshall Emberton is reduced to a no-brainer choice thanks to a 41% Black Friday discount on Amazon
The Marshall Emberton is reduced to a no-brainer choice thanks to a 41% Black Friday discount on Amazon
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) powerhouse is on sale at a sweet holiday discount at last
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) powerhouse is on sale at a sweet holiday discount at last
Samsung's fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic drops in price for Black Friday, making it the go-to watch for sharp dressers
Samsung's fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic drops in price for Black Friday, making it the go-to watch for sharp dressers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless