Samsung is amazingly already rolling out Android 14 to the Galaxy Tab S9 family
To paraphrase the king of '90s and early 2000s TV sarcasm, could Samsungbe more impressive when it comes to major software updates for its Android smartphones and tablets? Without any hint of sarcasm whatsoever, we'd probably have to answer that decidedly rhetorical question with a resounding no, as the tech giant is today continuing its One UI 6 tour de force kicked off less than a month ago by entering a new phase of it.
Closely following (almost) too many different handsets to list here, the jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra are reportedly receiving their highly anticipated collections of stable Android 14 goodies.
These are obviously the world's first tablets to make the official jump from last year's Android 13 version to the latest OS build, and although the three new over-the-air rollouts appear to have started only in certain parts of the old continent, we feel pretty confident in predicting a global expansion will take place soon.
There's definitely a good chance that each and every owner of each and every member of the Galaxy Tab S9 family (both with and without 5G support) in each and every country around the world will get a somewhat unexpected Christmas gift in the form of this massive update (well) before December 25.
By the way, your download should tip the scales at roughly 2.7GB regardless of where you live and what Tab S9-series device and variant you use, including everything from Samsung's Android 14-based One UI 6.0 add-ons and performance enhancements detailed a while ago to Google's latest November 2023 security patches.
Weirdly enough, that incredibly ambitious tentative update schedule made public a few weeks back did not include any Samsung tablets, leaving us guessing if the company will be able to pull off similar Christmas miracles as far as the older Galaxy Tab S8 lineup is concerned. That may seem unlikely, but it's quite clear that the world's second-largest tablet manufacturer knows not the meaning of the word "impossible" in the software support field.
Things that are NOT allowed: