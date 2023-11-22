Samsung is amazingly already rolling out Android 14 to the Galaxy Tab S9 family

be









These are obviously the world's first tablets to make the official jump from last year's Android 13 version to the latest OS build, and although the three new over-the-air rollouts appear to have started only in certain parts of the old continent, we feel pretty confident in predicting a global expansion will take place soon.





There's definitely a good chance that each and every owner of each and every member of the Galaxy Tab S9 family (both with and without 5G support) in each and every country around the world will get a somewhat unexpected Christmas gift in the form of this massive update (well) before December 25.









Weirdly enough, that incredibly ambitious tentative update schedule made public a few weeks back did not include any Samsung tablets , leaving us guessing if the company will be able to pull off similar Christmas miracles as far as the older Galaxy Tab S8 lineup is concerned. That may seem unlikely, but it's quite clear that the world's second-largest tablet manufacturer knows not the meaning of the word "impossible" in the software support field.