 All versions of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are on sale at cool discounts - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

All versions of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are on sale at cool discounts

Deals
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
All versions of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are on sale at cool discounts
There's not a lot of time left to claim 2022's best 4th of July deals around, but as we enter the final hours of these celebratory sales, more and more discounted products seem to fly higher and higher on our radar in pursuit of bargain-hunting buyers.

Samsung's top iPad Pro (and Surface Pro 8) alternative, for instance, happens to be substantially marked down at the time of this writing in all three of its (Wi-Fi-only) configurations at Best Buy, which is not something we've been able to say very frequently (if ever) since the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra made its (belated) commercial debut back in April.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Wi-Fi, 128GB, Graphite, S Pen Included
$100 off (9%)
$999 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Wi-Fi, 256GB, Graphite, S Pen Included
$120 off (10%)
$1079 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Wi-Fi, 512GB, Graphite, S Pen Included
$150 off (11%)
$1249 99
$1399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Unveiled alongside the smaller Tab S8 and Tab S8+ in February, the 14.6-inch ultra-high-end giant was backordered and/or out of stock for the longest time due to a combination of presumably high demand and undoubtedly low inventory.

That obviously contributed to the late arrival of the first notable discounts, which is definitely what we can say about today's Best Buy offers as well. If you hurry, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Tab S8 Ultra can be yours for $999.99 (instead of its $1,099.99 list price) with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, while the gargantuan slate's 256 and 512GB storage versions are currently available at $1,079.99 and $1,249.99 respectively (down from $1,199.99 and $1,399.99).

Bottom line, you're looking at saving up to 150 bucks here... as long as you don't have a problem spending a small fortune on a big Android tablet with a stylus included at no extra charge but a keyboard still requiring a separate purchase.

Although this is easily the overall best Samsung tablet money can buy at the moment (and there's almost certainly no Galaxy Tab S9 or Tab S9 Ultra on the horizon yet), it remains all but impossible to recommend the Tab S8 Ultra over the aforementioned Surface Pro 8 or Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) if you're into raw power, productivity, or... almost anything else. 
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Here's how you can get a Samsung Galaxy S22+ with a full warranty for just $520
Here's how you can get a Samsung Galaxy S22+ with a full warranty for just $520
Samsung and Google promote their hardware-software partnership with new ad
Samsung and Google promote their hardware-software partnership with new ad
New Disney-themed tablet now available exclusively at Verizon
New Disney-themed tablet now available exclusively at Verizon
HTC unveils lackluster tablet one week after smartphone comeback
HTC unveils lackluster tablet one week after smartphone comeback
Nothing Phone: Carl Pei's anti-iPhone Android falls into the OnePlus mainstream trap, but that's OK!
Nothing Phone: Carl Pei's anti-iPhone Android falls into the OnePlus mainstream trap, but that's OK!
One Apple Watch Series 8 model might go (way) bigger than the Series 7
One Apple Watch Series 8 model might go (way) bigger than the Series 7

Popular stories

This $40 device effortlessly replaced my $350 Apple Watch Series 7
This $40 device effortlessly replaced my $350 Apple Watch Series 7
An iPhone 14 Pro Max price leak pegs the flagship specs at a higher tag
An iPhone 14 Pro Max price leak pegs the flagship specs at a higher tag
Samsung working to bring foldable phones to regular folks with Galaxy A Fold and Flip
Samsung working to bring foldable phones to regular folks with Galaxy A Fold and Flip
T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP
T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP
'They ripped off our technology': Apple exec stokes rivalry with Samsung
'They ripped off our technology': Apple exec stokes rivalry with Samsung
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless