All versions of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are on sale at cool discounts





Samsung 's top iPad Pro (and Surface Pro 8) alternative, for instance, happens to be substantially marked down at the time of this writing in all three of its (Wi-Fi-only) configurations at Best Buy, which is not something we've been able to say very frequently (if ever) since the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra made its (belated) commercial debut back in April.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi, 128GB, Graphite, S Pen Included $100 off (9%) $999 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi, 256GB, Graphite, S Pen Included $120 off (10%) $1079 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi, 512GB, Graphite, S Pen Included $150 off (11%) $1249 99 $1399 99 Buy at BestBuy





Unveiled alongside the smaller Tab S8 and Tab S8+ in February, the 14.6-inch ultra-high-end giant was backordered and/or out of stock for the longest time due to a combination of presumably high demand and undoubtedly low inventory.





That obviously contributed to the late arrival of the first notable discounts , which is definitely what we can say about today's Best Buy offers as well. If you hurry, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Tab S8 Ultra can be yours for $999.99 (instead of its $1,099.99 list price) with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, while the gargantuan slate's 256 and 512GB storage versions are currently available at $1,079.99 and $1,249.99 respectively (down from $1,199.99 and $1,399.99).





Bottom line, you're looking at saving up to 150 bucks here... as long as you don't have a problem spending a small fortune on a big Android tablet with a stylus included at no extra charge but a keyboard still requiring a separate purchase.



