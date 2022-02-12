U.S. pre-orders of Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are halted as demand swamps supply

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

If you procrastinated and decided to wait before pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 or the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, you might be in for a delay before receiving either tablet. It seems that Samsung may have underestimated the popularity of a strong Android tablet line and when pre-orders started on Wednesday after the slates were unveiled, so many pre-orders came in for the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab 8 Ultra that Samsung had to halt pre-orders for those two models in the states.







Discovered by XDA, Samsung's website shows that the only one of the three new tablets that can still be pre-ordered is the Galaxy Tab S8+ and there is no telling how long it will be before that model joins the other two.





In a statement, Samsung told XDA , "We are thrilled by the consumer response to our new Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. Due to the overwhelming demand in the last 48 hours, we will be pausing preorders at Samsung.com for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8. We are working quickly to meet consumer excitement and demand. Please stay tuned for more updates."





The Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch display, and a resolution of 2560 x 1600. The Galaxy Tab S8+ carries a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offers a large 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2960 x 1848.





The screen on all three tablets feature a 120Hz refresh rate. Thanks to the LTPS backplane used on the trio, the refresh rate will vary depending on the content being viewed in order to save battery life.







All three slates are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Don't let the new moniker throw you, this is the sequel to last year's powerful Snapdragon 888 SoC. The photography system on all three models features a rear camera array with a 13MP camera sensor and a 6MP sensor behind the ultra-wide lens. A front-facing 12MP sensor drives the selfie camera on the trio of slates. The batteries on the Galaxy Tab S8 (8000mAh), Galaxy Tab S8+ (10900mAh) and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (11200mAh) all fast charge at 45W.





The Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ both are available with 8GB memory and 128GB storage or 12GB of memory paired with 256GB of storage. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offers configuration options including 8GB of memory with 128GB of storage, 12GB of memory with 256GB or 512GB of storage, and 16GB of memory with 512GB of storage. A 5G version of each tablet is also available.



As this article is being written, you can still pre-order all three Galaxy Tab S8 tablets from Best Buy. So keep that in mind when you realize that the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ have been sold out (during pre-orders!) over at Samsung's website.

While the demand for tablets has cooled off ever since businesses and schools reopened, Samsung sought to take advantage of a lackluster market for Android tablets. The company might run into some more competition later this year . Renders of an Android-powered Google Pixel tablet based on a Japanese patent from 2019 revealed a tablet with thin bezels and rounded colors.

More importantly Rich Miner, who worked beside Andy Rubin when Android's pappy was developing the operating system, is Google's Chief Technical Officer of Android tablets and reportedly has been given the task of creating the Pixel tablets. The latter will supposedly run Android 12L, made for large-screened devices, and will have the new Google Tensor chip under the hood (like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro) allowing it to work some AI magic.

