Best Buy is holding a tremendous sale on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ today only

Just in case you're not that excited about the ultra-high-end Galaxy Tab S9 trio Samsung is evidently planning to unveil alongside the Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic, and Galaxy Buds 3 around this time next month, Best Buy is currently running a killer sale on two of the company's three super-premium tablets released in early 2022.

We're talking about the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 and 12.4-inch Tab S8 Plus, which are extremely likely to remain among the greatest Android tablets money can buy even after the imminent launch of their sequels.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included
$150 off (21%)
$549 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included
$150 off (19%)
$629 99
$779 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.4-Inch Super AMOLED Screen with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included
$180 off (20%)
$719 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.4-Inch Super AMOLED Screen with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included
$180 off (18%)
$799 99
$979 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 12.4-Inch Super AMOLED Screen with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included
$200 off (17%)
$999 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

You will need to hurry to score a cool $150 discount on the smaller of the two devices in your choice of 128 or 256GB storage configurations, as well as knock as much as 200 bucks off the list price of a jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S8+ powerhouse.

That's because these sweet new deals on Samsung's "old" iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 alternatives are all set to expire at the end of the day, giving bargain hunters a very narrow window of time to get the Galaxy Tab S8 for as little as $549.99 (instead of its regular starting price of $699.99) and a digital hoarder-friendly 512GB Tab S8 Plus, for instance, at $999.99 (down from $1,199.99).

We're not going to lie to you, the Tab S8+ has been discounted even more steeply than this a few times in the past, but only in a pink gold colorway for some reason. You can now go with a less flashy graphite paint job (and only that), as well as choose between 128, 256, and 512 gig storage variants.

The non-Plus Galaxy Tab S8, meanwhile, has actually never been on sale cheaper than right now, so even though Prime Day 2023 deals are (officially) around the corner, this is a money-saving opportunity you may not want to miss.

Both the Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus come bundled in with a handy S Pen at no extra charge, mind you, and they're both powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that's still reasonably fast (at the very least) by 2023 high-end standards. In addition to being larger, the Plus model is also sharper thanks to a higher-quality Super AMOLED display, but it's pretty obvious you'll be satisfied with either device regardless of your financial possibilities and storage option.

