Best Buy has a 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ giant on sale at an unbeatable price

That's obviously because the Galaxy Tab S8 family is still pretty young, having only been properly released a few months ago following a February unveiling and several weeks of supply issues caused by a combination of strong demand and low production.

With all of that behind them, the high-end Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra can unquestionably be great alternatives to Apple's latest iPad Pros for folks who prefer Android tablets... unless you feel like you can settle for a Galaxy Tab S7+ instead.





Despite its fairly advanced age, the August 2020-released 12.4-inch giant seems like a very smart buy right now at the low price of $529.99 with 256 gigs of internal storage space. That's down from $929.99 at Best Buy, which is how much all authorized US retailers used to charge for this Wi-Fi-only version of the Tab S7 Plus.





Believe it or not, that's also how much Samsung is charging at the time of this writing, which makes Best Buy's new deal simply unbeatable. Of course, a reduced price of 530 bucks still doesn't make the Galaxy Tab S7+ conventionally affordable, but that's because this bad boy is no pushover, even by 2022 standards.





In fact, the Tab S7+ is really not that different from this year's Tab S8+ , obviously packing an older and slower Snapdragon 865 processor while sporting the exact same state-of-the-art Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support, exact same huge 10,090mAh battery capable of 45W charging speeds, extremely similar dual rear-facing cameras, and exact same razor-thin design made from a premium combination of aluminum and glass.





The 256GB storage configuration also comes with a solid 8GB RAM count, and on top of everything, your $529.99 will buy you a productivity-enhancing and creativity-encouraging S Pen too. Last but certainly not least, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus runs Android 12 on the software side of things these days, with an Android 13 update looking guaranteed to land at some point down the line. Bottom line, there's very little that gives away the tablet's real age, making it an outstanding 2022 bargain.