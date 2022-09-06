 Samsung is already spreading the Android 12L love to the slowly aging Galaxy Tab S7 duo - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+
iPhone 14 announcement event
Upcoming event
iPhone 14 announcement event
Sep 07, Wed, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
How to watch and what to expect at the next Apple Event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8, AirPods Pro 2 and more

Samsung is already spreading the Android 12L love to the slowly aging Galaxy Tab S7 duo

Samsung Android Tablets Software updates
Android 12L update with One UI 4.1.1 starts rolling out to Galaxy Tab S7 series
To the surprise of absolutely nobody the least bit familiar with Samsung's stellar work in the software support field over the last few years, the world's number one smartphone manufacturer and number two tablet vendor is doing exquisitely well spreading the Android 12L love to its eligible devices.

Technically, this is not the latest stable OS version out there, but with Google's recent (and semi-recent) Pixel handsets upgraded to Android 13 less than a month ago, not even Samsung could have possibly followed suit so quickly.

Android 12L is also not technically a major new incarnation of the world's most popular mobile operating system, instead "dropping" a bunch of more minor but decidedly important features designed specifically to improve your user experience on the largest screens in your pockets, purses, and backpacks.

We're talking hot new foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, both of which were commercially released running Android 12L out the box last month, as well as the recently updated Z Fold 3, Z Fold 2, OG Fold, Z Flip 3, Z Flip, and Z Flip 5G oldies.

On the tablet front, Samsung unsurprisingly prioritized this year's Galaxy Tab S8-series beasts, but the 2020-released Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are already joining the Android 12L party with OneUI 4.1.1 goodies sprinkled on top.

The two slowly aging iPad Pro rivals made their commercial debut on Android 10 a couple of years back, mind you, jumping on the Android 11 and then Android 12 bandwagon in January and December 2021 respectively.

Android 13 is also guaranteed to arrive as an over-the-air update for both jumbo-sized slates at some point, and if history is any indication, said point could come before 2022 ends. That means you're looking at a transitional OS promotion of sorts here, making multitasking "more powerful and intuitive" while bringing August 2022 security patches to the table as well... at least in France and South Korea, as reported by SamMobile.

Of course, more countries, regions, and specific versions are set to follow in a matter of mere weeks or even days, so wherever you live, you might want to keep your eyes peeled and your fingers ready to push the download and install buttons.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The iPhone 14 A15 vs iPhone 14 Pro A16 processor fragmentation isn't as bad as it sounds
The iPhone 14 A15 vs iPhone 14 Pro A16 processor fragmentation isn't as bad as it sounds
Best iPhone 14 Pro cases to get for your new phone
Best iPhone 14 Pro cases to get for your new phone
Is an ultra-affordable new Apple Watch version coming tomorrow? Maybe... or maybe not
Is an ultra-affordable new Apple Watch version coming tomorrow? Maybe... or maybe not
The best dual SIM phones - updated September 2022
The best dual SIM phones - updated September 2022
Best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases to buy right now
Best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases to buy right now
Pixel 6 users hope today's monthly update kills a battery draining bug that heats up the phone
Pixel 6 users hope today's monthly update kills a battery draining bug that heats up the phone

Popular stories

Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Amazon has the 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro beast on sale at a new all-time low price
Amazon has the 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro beast on sale at a new all-time low price
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Pixel 7 Pro: Google losing “best camera phone” title to iPhone and Samsung once and forever?
Pixel 7 Pro: Google losing “best camera phone” title to iPhone and Samsung once and forever?
Boxier Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design gets a preview
Boxier Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design gets a preview
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless