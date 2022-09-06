Samsung is already spreading the Android 12L love to the slowly aging Galaxy Tab S7 duo
To the surprise of absolutely nobody the least bit familiar with Samsung's stellar work in the software support field over the last few years, the world's number one smartphone manufacturer and number two tablet vendor is doing exquisitely well spreading the Android 12L love to its eligible devices.
Technically, this is not the latest stable OS version out there, but with Google's recent (and semi-recent) Pixel handsets upgraded to Android 13 less than a month ago, not even Samsung could have possibly followed suit so quickly.
Android 12L is also not technically a major new incarnation of the world's most popular mobile operating system, instead "dropping" a bunch of more minor but decidedly important features designed specifically to improve your user experience on the largest screens in your pockets, purses, and backpacks.
We're talking hot new foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, both of which were commercially released running Android 12L out the box last month, as well as the recently updated Z Fold 3, Z Fold 2, OG Fold, Z Flip 3, Z Flip, and Z Flip 5G oldies.
On the tablet front, Samsung unsurprisingly prioritized this year's Galaxy Tab S8-series beasts, but the 2020-released Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are already joining the Android 12L party with OneUI 4.1.1 goodies sprinkled on top.
The two slowly aging iPad Pro rivals made their commercial debut on Android 10 a couple of years back, mind you, jumping on the Android 11 and then Android 12 bandwagon in January and December 2021 respectively.
Android 13 is also guaranteed to arrive as an over-the-air update for both jumbo-sized slates at some point, and if history is any indication, said point could come before 2022 ends. That means you're looking at a transitional OS promotion of sorts here, making multitasking "more powerful and intuitive" while bringing August 2022 security patches to the table as well... at least in France and South Korea, as reported by SamMobile.
Of course, more countries, regions, and specific versions are set to follow in a matter of mere weeks or even days, so wherever you live, you might want to keep your eyes peeled and your fingers ready to push the download and install buttons.
