The Galaxy Tab S8 is Samsung’s first tablet to get Android 12L

Samsung Tablets Software updates
@cosminvasile
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is Samsung’s first phone to ship with Android 12L on board, while the Galaxy Tab S8 is the company’s first tablet to get the Android 12L-based on One UI 4.1.1 update. Specifically developed for tablets and foldable devices, Android 12L optimizes and polishes the operating system for large screens and makes features like multitasking more powerful and intuitive.

On top of that, Android 12L is supposed to improve compatibility support to make apps look better right out of the box. That said, if you live in South Korea or Europe and own a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, you’ll be happy to know that Android 12L is now rolling out to these tablets.

According to SamMobile, the entire Galaxy Tab S8 series is now getting the update in Europe, including the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. It’s also important to mention that both cellular and Wi-Fi versions of the tablets are eligible for the update.

Along with all the new Android 12L features and improvements, the update also includes the August 2022 security patch. Keep in mind that this is a pretty massive update that weighs in at 2.3GB, so you might to make room for it before it shows up on your tablet.
