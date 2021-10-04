Amazon's first big Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE deals are finally here

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.







On the bright side, the Tab S7 FE is easy to find at a number of major retailers and carriers at last, and at least one such US retailer is currently offering a couple of unprecedented discounts that almost make the One UI On the bright side, the Tab S7 FE is easy to find at a number of major retailers and carriers at last, and at least one such US retailer is currently offering a couple of unprecedented discounts thatmake the One UI 3.1 -flavored giant worth it.



We're talking about none other than Amazon and $50 and $80 markdowns available for 64 and 256GB models with no cellular connectivity respectively. The latter configuration normally costs a whopping $679.99, packing a hefty 8 gigs of RAM compared to the modest 4GB memory count of the more affordable tablet.



There are no other differences in specifications between the two, mind you, so whatever your storage and memory option, you're looking at a reasonably sharp but not particularly smooth screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate capabilities, an absolutely huge battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging technology, a microSD card slot, a premium design made from aluminum and glass, and perhaps most remarkably, a built-in S Pen included at no extra cost.

