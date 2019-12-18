Samsung is developing a new tablet with S Pen support

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6







Samsung appears to be in the early stages of development at the moment, so very little is known about what specifications are planned. However, the company does seem to be preparing a 64GB base model and a separate option with 128GB of storage.



The resulting S Pen-bearing tablet will be offered alongside a book cover accessory. Pricing remains a mystery but it’s unlikely to replace the flagship Galaxy Tab S6 and may instead be positioned as a mid-range alternative.

It could, therefore, replace the well-received Galaxy Tab S5e which arrived with Qualcomm’s snappy Snapdragon 670, a 4/64GB internal configuration, and a 7.040mAh battery. Alternatively, it may succeed the slightly cheaper Galaxy Tab A With S Pen (2019) that Samsung launched earlier this year bearing a 3/32GB setup paired with the Exynos 7904 chipset and a 4,200mAh battery.



An official announcement will probably take place at MWC 2020 in February at the very earliest, although a quieter introduction via a simple press release in March or April does seem more likely at the moment.



