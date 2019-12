Samsung is developing a new tablet with S Pen support

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6







Samsung appears to be in the early stages of development at the moment, so very little is known about what specifications are planned. However, the company does seem to be preparing a 64GB base model and a separate option with 128GB of storage.



The resulting S Pen-bearing tablet will be offered alongside a book cover accessory. Pricing remains a mystery but it’s unlikely to replace the flagship Galaxy Tab S6 and may instead be positioned as a mid-range alternative.

It could, therefore, replace the well-received Galaxy Tab S5e which arrived with Qualcomm’s snappy Snapdragon 670, a 4/64GB internal configuration, and a 7.040mAh battery. Alternatively, it may succeed the slightly cheaper Galaxy Tab A With S Pen (2019) that Samsung launched earlier this year bearing a 3/32GB setup paired with the Exynos 7904 chipset and a 4,200mAh battery.



An official announcement will probably take place at MWC 2020 in February at the very earliest, although a quieter introduction via a simple press release in March or April does seem more likely at the moment.





Samsung recently decided that there's strong demand for S Pen-compatible devices, or at least that's what seems to have happened. The brand is currently preparing to launch a mid-range Galaxy Note 10 Lite and new information suggests a tablet is now also on the way. According to information obtained by, the South Korean giant is developing a new tablet under the model number SM-P610. This version will support Wi-Fi networks as standard, although a separate variant (SM-P615) with 4G LTE connectivity is also on the way.