Amazon may have revealed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite release date and price





This time around, the as-yet unconfirmed information comes from an Amazon product listing in Germany rather than a local leaker or some international certification agency , but as reliable as that source might sound, you probably shouldn't take anything for granted right now.





That's because the unannounced Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is currently listed as coming on April 2 in Wi-Fi-only and LTE-enabled variants priced at €415.75 and €428.44 respectively, which can't be right. Then again, the storage space of the two models is unmentioned, so perhaps the non-LTE Tab S6 Lite available here is actually capable of hoarding more data internally than the cellular-equipped configuration, which might help explain the tiny €13 or so difference.





Of course, that's pretty unusual, so for the time being we'll simply assume those are not the slate's official price points. Curiously enough, that's not stopping Amazon from already accepting Tab S6 Lite orders with the aforementioned promise of shipments kicking off on Thursday, April 2.









It remains to be seen if at least the release date will prove accurate, and if it does, whether or not it applies to markets like the US in addition to Germany. In terms of specs and features, Amazon is "confirming" the S Pen support of the mid-range tablet , as well as a middling 4GB RAM count, modern Android 10 software pre-installed out the box, a 10.4-inch screen size, a "timelessly elegant" design showcased in a render that coincides with recently leaked imagery, and dual speakers tuned by AKG and enhanced with Dolby Atmos technology.





The rest of the specifications are not exactly the world's best kept secret either, reportedly including an LCD panel with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, a Samsung-made Exynos 9611 processor previously used on handsets like the Galaxy A51 A50s , and M31 , 64 and 128GB storage options, a decently sized 7,040mAh battery, and a mediocre combination of an 8MP rear-facing shooter and 5MP front-facing camera.



