Amazon may have revealed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite release date and price

by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 30, 2020, 5:51 AM
Samsung is gearing up to unveil an interesting new Android tablet just one week after unceremoniously releasing the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) with 4G LTE support in the US. Even though the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is technically not official yet, its attractive design and respectable spec sheet were uncovered a few days ago, and now the release date and price point seem to be out of the bag as well.

This time around, the as-yet unconfirmed information comes from an Amazon product listing in Germany rather than a local leaker or some international certification agency, but as reliable as that source might sound, you probably shouldn't take anything for granted right now.

That's because the unannounced Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is currently listed as coming on April 2 in Wi-Fi-only and LTE-enabled variants priced at €415.75 and €428.44 respectively, which can't be right. Then again, the storage space of the two models is unmentioned, so perhaps the non-LTE Tab S6 Lite available here is actually capable of hoarding more data internally than the cellular-equipped configuration, which might help explain the tiny €13 or so difference.

Of course, that's pretty unusual, so for the time being we'll simply assume those are not the slate's official price points. Curiously enough, that's not stopping Amazon from already accepting Tab S6 Lite orders with the aforementioned promise of shipments kicking off on Thursday, April 2.


It remains to be seen if at least the release date will prove accurate, and if it does, whether or not it applies to markets like the US in addition to Germany. In terms of specs and features, Amazon is "confirming" the S Pen support of the mid-range tablet, as well as a middling 4GB RAM count, modern Android 10 software pre-installed out the box, a 10.4-inch screen size, a "timelessly elegant" design showcased in a render that coincides with recently leaked imagery, and dual speakers tuned by AKG and enhanced with Dolby Atmos technology.

The rest of the specifications are not exactly the world's best kept secret either, reportedly including an LCD panel with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, a Samsung-made Exynos 9611 processor previously used on handsets like the Galaxy A51, A50s, and M31, 64 and 128GB storage options, a decently sized 7,040mAh battery, and a mediocre combination of an 8MP rear-facing shooter and 5MP front-facing camera. 

All in all, a price tag of around €400 on the old continent sounds about right, but not for an LTE-enabled model. Similarly, we expect the Galaxy Tab S5e to pass the $400 and up baton to this impending Galaxy Tab S6 Lite stateside... assuming a US release is in fact in the cards.

Related phones

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite View Full specs
  • Display 10.4 inches
    2000 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Exynos 9611, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

