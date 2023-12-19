Celebrate the New Year in style with a perfectly well-balanced Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at a huge discount

finally





If said needs happen to include a nice and respectable If said needs happen to include a nice and respectable Android tablet at an unbeatable price, you might want to consider Amazon's latest Galaxy Tab S6 Lite promotion. This eclipses the e-commerce giant's recent holiday offer on the same device, at least as far as the 128GB storage variant of the 10.4-inch mid-ranger refreshed in 2022 is concerned.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 720 Processor, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Three Color Options, S Pen Included $190 off (44%) Buy at Amazon





If you hurry, you're looking at slashing a very generous $190 off a regular price of $429.99 in your choice of three colorways, including the decidedly flashy "angora blue" and "chiffon rose" shades, as well as the slightly less eye-catching (read more boring) "oxford gray" hue.





If one of your New Year's resolutions (or wishes) is to get one of the best budget tablets out there before 2023 wraps up, this is definitely the time (and place) to pull the trigger, with delivery currently estimated by Amazon at December 27 for orders made today.





If you want to keep your year-ending spending to an absolute minimum, the entry-level 64 gig storage configuration is also worth considering, even if it's "only" marked down by 150 bucks from a $349.99 list price in a single rose flavor.





By no means what one would view as a "serious" alternative to any of the best iPads available today, this aptly named Lite slate does remarkably come with a handy stylus as standard while packing a perfectly respectable Snapdragon 720 processor. One of the most impressive things about the ultra-affordable Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is undoubtedly that premium metal construction, and even though it's also rocking a wasp waist, the battery life is certainly not bad either.





In short, you may not be looking at a Galaxy Tab S9 -grade screamer here, but at its incredibly low prices, the Tab S6 Lite is offering objectively great value today.

Yes, ladies and gents, we're afraid it'sstarting to get difficult to find a good deal on a popular tech product that can also be shipped before Christmas. You obviously had plenty of time to shop for the entire family, as well as all of your close friends and other loved ones, which means you can now go back to taking care of yourself and putting your needs first once again.