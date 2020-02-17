Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S6 is cheaper than ever with a 90-day warranty (but not for long)
At the time of this writing, for instance, the entry-level 128GB storage configuration can be purchased for $550 directly from its makers after a decent albeit not earth-shattering $100 price cut. What might rock your world is a significantly more substantial discount of almost 230 bucks available on eBay with absolutely no strings attached.
You need to remember to apply the "JPRESDAY" coupon code to your order before checking out, as the tablet is technically listed at $495.91. That already reduced price will be brought all the way down to $421.52 by this President's Day promotion set to expire on February 18.
As you can imagine, you're not looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices sold in their original packaging, but for what it's worth, VIPOutlet vouches for the full functionality of the "grade A" refurbished slates on sale here. That should definitely be worth something, mind you, since we're talking about a 96.6 percent positively rated eBay vendor with almost 8 years of experience and more than 100,000 customer ratings in the last 12 months alone.
Perhaps most importantly, VIPOutlet can hook you up with a 90-day warranty attesting to the seller's confidence in its refurbishment process. Assuming this bad boy is indeed 100 percent functional, presenting only "minor cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, or scratches" (if any), the $421.52 deal is an absolute bargain as the Galaxy Tab S6 combines a decent 6GB RAM count with the aforementioned state-of-the-art Snapdragon 855 processor, offering surprisingly solid battery life for its razor-thin profile.
The 10.5-inch slate also pairs a beautiful Super AMOLED display with razor-thin bezels, while rocking a quad speaker system perfectly tuned by AKG for your home (or portable) entertainment pleasure. Oh, and for an extra touch of versatility, this thing also comes with a built-in S Pen.
