Hurry and get the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 at a big discount on Amazon
What's perhaps even more unusual is that the 128 gig configuration is up for grabs at a much smaller discount, making it costlier than the higher-end version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, at least for a little while. Keep in mind that the 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room on the heavily marked-down models are paired with an equally generous 8 gigs of memory, up from a 6GB RAM count on the 128GB storage configuration.
In case you're wondering, that $146 price cut equates to exactly 20 percent shaven off the MSRP of Samsung's best Android-based iPad rival yet. This killer new deal makes the 256GB Tab S6 significantly cheaper than an entry-level 64GB iPad Pro 11 variant, as well as a 256GB iPad Air (2019).
We're obviously talking about Wi-Fi-only slates across the board here, but although Samsung doesn't include a physical keyboard in the starting price of the Galaxy Tab S6, the company does throw in a handy S Pen at no extra charge. The 10.5-inch tablet also comes with a beautiful Super AMOLED display, a razor-thin profile, a premium combination of glass and aluminum materials, a grand total of four powerful speakers, solid battery life, and alas, Android 9.0 Pie software with a pretty distant major OS update on the schedule.
