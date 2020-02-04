Hurry and get the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 at a big discount on Amazon





The problem is you need a lot of money to purchase the Snapdragon 855 powerhouse , at least outside of promotional periods like the 24 hours during which Amazon is currently offering a solid $146 discount on a 256GB storage variant. You can choose between Cloud Blue and Rose Blush models normally sold for $729.99 a pop, while the Mountain Gray color is bizarrely enough still available at its regular price at the time of this writing.



What's perhaps even more unusual is that the 128 gig configuration is up for grabs at a much smaller discount, making it costlier than the higher-end version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, at least for a little while. Keep in mind that the 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room on the heavily marked-down models are paired with an equally generous 8 gigs of memory, up from a 6GB RAM count on the 128GB storage configuration.



In case you're wondering, that $146 price cut equates to exactly 20 percent shaven off the MSRP of Samsung's best Android-based iPad rival yet. This killer new deal makes the 256GB Tab S6 significantly cheaper than an entry-level 64GB In case you're wondering, that $146 price cut equates to exactly 20 percent shaven off the MSRP of Samsung's best Android-based iPad rival yet. This killer new deal makes the 256GB Tab S6 significantly cheaper than an entry-level 64GB iPad Pro 11 variant, as well as a 256GB iPad Air (2019)





We're obviously talking about Wi-Fi-only slates across the board here, but although Samsung doesn't include a physical keyboard in the starting price of the Galaxy Tab S6, the company does throw in a handy S Pen at no extra charge. The 10.5-inch tablet also comes with a beautiful Super AMOLED display, a razor-thin profile, a premium combination of glass and aluminum materials, a grand total of four powerful speakers, solid battery life, and alas, Android 9.0 Pie software with a pretty distant major OS update on the schedule.