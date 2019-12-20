Save $100 on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 and get an additional $100 gift card at Best Buy

Samsung Android Tablets Deals

Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 20, 2019
While it's not always easy for high-end Android tablets to rival Apple's phenomenal iPad Pro family, a good place to start is usually a reasonable price point. At $650 and up, the Galaxy Tab S6 doesn't exactly fit the bill, but then again, Samsung's latest flagship slate has a lot going for it, from a state-of-the-art processor to a beautiful Super AMOLED display and even pretty much the same built-in stylus as the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+.

If you're still not comfortable dropping that kind of money on an Android tablet running an outdated OS version, you have 24 hours to get not just an outright $100 discount, but a free $100 gift card as well. That's a decent way of wrapping up Best Buy's "12 Days of Deals" promotions, beating Samsung's own Tab S6 holiday special by a cool 100 bucks.

Check out the deal here 


You can purchase the Snapdragon 855 powerhouse at $549.99 in a 128GB storage variant also packing 6 gigs of memory, while the 256/8 gig configuration costs $629.99 instead of $729.99 right now, with both marked-down prices including the aforementioned $100 Best Buy digital coupon. This can be used for a future shopping session at the same retailer, with no notable exclusions or special requirements of any sort.

Made from a premium combination of aluminum and glass, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is available in three different hues as far as both the 128 and 256GB storage configurations are concerned. Namely, Cloud Blue, Mountain Gray, and Rose Blush, with a matching S Pen included at no extra cost.

A 10.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels stands out as arguably the high-end slate's main selling point, but it's also hard to argue with the exceptional AKG-tuned quad speaker system, the solid battery life, and the overall impressive multimedia experience enabled by this incredibly slim and lightweight tablet.

