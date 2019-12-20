Save $100 on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 and get an additional $100 gift card at Best Buy
Check out the deal here
You can purchase the Snapdragon 855 powerhouse at $549.99 in a 128GB storage variant also packing 6 gigs of memory, while the 256/8 gig configuration costs $629.99 instead of $729.99 right now, with both marked-down prices including the aforementioned $100 Best Buy digital coupon. This can be used for a future shopping session at the same retailer, with no notable exclusions or special requirements of any sort.
Made from a premium combination of aluminum and glass, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is available in three different hues as far as both the 128 and 256GB storage configurations are concerned. Namely, Cloud Blue, Mountain Gray, and Rose Blush, with a matching S Pen included at no extra cost.
A 10.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels stands out as arguably the high-end slate's main selling point, but it's also hard to argue with the exceptional AKG-tuned quad speaker system, the solid battery life, and the overall impressive multimedia experience enabled by this incredibly slim and lightweight tablet.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):