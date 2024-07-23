Samsung is looking more and more likely to launch the Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra in October





Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and S10 Ultra ETA is not the only thing This information comes from one of the most trusted industry sources, so even though it's obviously not etched in stone just yet, it's pretty close to hitting the certainty mark. ThePlus and S10 Ultra ETA is not the only thing reported by Ross Young today , with both a seemingly non-existent device related to the two and a potentially fast-approaching gadget unrelated to Samsung 's high-end tablets getting another quick and important mention (each) on social media.

Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra production is right around the corner





Unlike other social media leakers, who typically don't care to reveal the origin of their intel, display industry expert Ross Young always bases his speculation and predictions on credible word from the supply chain. Young's rock-solid sources apparently claim that Samsung is preparing to kick off Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra production in August, which is... just a little over a week away.













Because it clearly doesn't make a lot of sense for a tech giant like Samsung to start producing different members of the same device family at different times, this strongly suggests that sketchy-sounding rumor from a few weeks back will actually pan out and the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra will not be accompanied by a "small" Tab S10 to stores in the fall.





Of course, it's still a little early to take any of that for granted, and the same goes for the somewhat bland-sounding gray and silver color options tipped for the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra . While those are very likely to commercially materialize in October, there's plenty of time for flashier hues to be added to Samsung's production plans as well.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim "could" also come out in October





could unveil quite a few interesting devices in September or October as well. That's because there's a chance the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, Tab S10 Ultra, and Galaxy S24 FE . While Samsung's most jam-packed product launch event of the year is obviously in the rearview mirror now, the companyunveil quite a few interesting devices in September or October as well. That's because there's a chance the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will also come out at around the same time as thePlus, Tab S10 Ultra, and









Ross Young is certainly not rejecting this possibility , but he's not supporting it with much confidence or any detail either, so for the time being, it might be wise not to get too excited about the prospect of a razor-thin and state-of-the-art sibling to the somewhat underwhelming Galaxy Z Fold 6





This Z Fold 6 Slim variant was previously rumored to be called Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra (or just Galaxy Z Fold Ultra), and while some leakers believe the super-premium and super-slim book-style foldable will never materialize, other voices are anticipating a limited release in markets like China and South Korea this fall.





That obviously doesn't sound ideal for hardcore Samsung fans in the Western hemisphere, but if it pans out, it could definitely lead to a global expansion... eventually.