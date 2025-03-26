30% discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+!
Here's how crazy thin Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ giants will be

0comments
Samsung Android Galaxy Tab
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus render
If you thought you knew everything there is to know about the undoubtedly fast-approaching Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE Plus after that highly detailed (and extremely reliable) report from just last week, the legend that is Evan Blass is here today to add a very important (and impressive) tidbit to an already mind-blowing value equation.

Even though they're still expected to look similar to their predecessors on the whole, Samsung's next big mid-range tablets will apparently hold at least one major advantage over the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ in the design department, inching close to the industry-leading thinness of the super-premium Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra.

Apple's 2025 iPad Air duo has competition


Or rather it will have competition soon enough from a 10.9-inch Galaxy Tab S10 FE and 13.1-inch Tab S10 FE+ that are virtually guaranteed now to share a 6mm wasp waist. That's down from the 6.5mm profile of the 10.9-inch Tab S9 FE and 12.4-inch Tab S9 FE Plus, mind you, while narrowly beating the 6.1mm depth of Apple's M3-powered iPad Air 11 and iPad Air 13 released earlier this month.

Of course, Apple's 2024-released iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 13 are even thinner, at 5.1 and 5.3mm respectively, but it's probably not very fair to compare two relatively affordable Samsung mid-rangers with the most sophisticated, advanced, and expensive iPads available right now.


Compared to Samsung's own Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra flagships, the Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE Plus will be just 0.4 and 0.6mm thicker respectively, which is definitely a notable engineering achievement. The OnePlus Pad 2 and Google Pixel Tablet, meanwhile, are only two of the existing budget tablets I can think of that will certainly be eclipsed by Samsung's impending mid-range Android giants in terms of their thinness, although it obviously remains to be seen how this 6mm number will impact the long-term durability of the Tab S10 Fan Edition duo.

Razor-thin tablets have been known to bend and snap in half rather easily in the past, so hopefully, Samsung will be able to strengthen the metal-and-glass construction of the Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ to a satisfying degree... somehow.

What else do we know about the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE Plus?


In a nutshell, pretty much everything. Save perhaps for a launch date, which has to be right around the corner. The price points are not exactly etched in stone either, but there's a very good chance the smaller model will start at €579 in Europe and $499 in the US, with the larger device likely to cost €749 and $649 in the same markets in an entry-level variant with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM.

Another question that no leaker has been able to answer with any degree of confidence is whether the Tab S10 FE duo will retain the LCD screen technology of the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus or make the leap to AMOLED.

Practically all the other details are out of the bag, including the joint use of a new Samsung Exynos 1580 processor also found inside the mid-range Galaxy A56 handset, a 13MP rear-facing camera and 12MP front-facing camera (for each of the two upcoming tablets), built-in S Pen support, IP68 water and dust resistance, up to 12GB RAM paired with as much as 256GB storage, and optional 5G connectivity.

Interestingly, the Tab S10 FE Plus is depicted today with an accompanying stylus, while the non-Plus Tab S10 FE is... not, which might suggest that the S Pen will be sold as standard only alongside the larger tablet. That's just a guess on my part, mind you, so don't grab your pitchforks and get ready to attack Samsung's headquarters yet.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
