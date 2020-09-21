Samsung's next mid-range tablet with a rugged design leaks in full
Just a few months after releasing the S Pen-wielding Galaxy Tab S6 Lite mid-ranger and a few days after rolling out the ultra-high-end Tab S7 duo and an additional mid-end soldier without stylus support in the Galaxy Tab A7, Samsung is reportedly gearing up to unveil yet another Android slate at some point in the not-so-distant future.
As the name suggests, the Galaxy Tab Active 3 is set to follow in the footsteps of the ancient Tab Active 2, but at the same time, it's definitely worth pointing out that Samsung released a Galaxy Tab Active Pro model as well just a year or so ago.
If SamMobile's inside information is to be trusted (which is almost always the case), the Galaxy Tab Active 3 will share its 8-inch screen size with the Tab Active 2 while borrowing the 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution from the 10.1-inch Tab Active Pro and thus upping the pixel density ante. Interestingly, the next-gen rugged tablet will not share a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 2019's Galaxy Tab Active Pro, opting instead for an in-house high-end Exynos 9810 chipset... from 2018.
That's right, this slate will pack the same SoC as the Galaxy S9 handset, which might not be as bad as it sounds if Samsung nails the price point. Not in combination with a decent 4 gigs of RAM and up to 128 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a reasonably large 5,050mAh battery improving on the 4,450mAh cell capacity of the Tab Active 2 and optional LTE connectivity.
Speaking of options, you will reportedly be able to buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 alongside a productivity-enhancing S Pen if you so choose, with the slate's middling spec sheet set to be completed by pre-loaded Android 10 software, a 13MP rear-facing camera, 5MP selfie shooter, and Bluetooth 5.0 support. Undoubtedly built to withstand extreme temperatures and vibration in addition to shocks, drops, dust, and water immersion, the tablet is also expected to retain its forerunners' handy trio of physical buttons below its 8-inch display.
If the $680 MSRP of the unlocked 4G LTE-enabled Galaxy Tab Active Pro with a 10.1-inch screen is any indication, we can probably expect the Tab Active 3 to cost a little more than 500 bucks in a similar configuration.