Another Samsung rugged tablet is getting Android 14 at the end of the year
Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro is getting its second major software upgrade this year, the Android 14 update. Initially introduced back in 2022, the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro ran Android 12 right out of the box, but it was quickly updated to Android 13.

Starting this week, customers who went for Samsung’s expensive rugged tablet will finally be able to upgrade to Android 14. The Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro is one of the last Samsung devices to receive the update in 2023, but the Android 14 rollout will continue in the first days of 2024, no doubt about that.

As per SamMobile’s report, the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro is now getting the Android 14 update in “several countries,” although there’s no mention of where exactly it’s actually available.

Still, this is a good indication that Samsung has started the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro Android 14 rollout and that everyone should eventually get it in the coming weeks regardless of where they live.

It’s worth noting that this is a fairly sizable update with a download size of about 2GB, so make sure you have enough free storage before trying to update your tablet to Android 14. Also, the update includes the December 2023 security patch, along with all the new features and improvements included in One UI 6.

If you’re looking to update your Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro, head to Settings / Software update, and make sure to choose Download and install if Android 14 shows up on your tablet.
