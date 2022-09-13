Amazon has Samsung's rugged Galaxy Tab Active Pro with 4G LTE and S Pen on sale at a huge discount





Despite its advanced age, this absolute tank of a 10.1-inch Android slate is not typically very affordable, fetching $749.99 and up. But for a presumably limited time only, Amazon is charging a whopping 350 bucks less than the usual $849.99 price of a 4G LTE-enabled variant with 64GB internal storage space.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Unlocked, 64GB Storage, Black $350 off (41%) Buy at Amazon





While it pretty much goes without saying that the latter number is far from impressive by any pricing standards, the Tab Active Pro does at least include a microSD card slot to allow its "regular" and business-focused users to easily expand the aforementioned digital hoarding room.





You also get a good old fashioned 3.5mm headphone jack, and perhaps more remarkably (and unusually), this drop, shock, vibration, rain, dirt, mud, sand, altitude, and freeze-resistant big guy packs a fittingly large battery you can remove and replace at will when you don't have a power outlet nearby.





In addition to a rugged design that doesn't look so very challenging to maneuver out in the wild, at a 9.9mm profile and 653-gram weight, the standalone 4G LTE connectivity and built-in S Pen are arguably the key selling points of this particular deeply discounted Galaxy Tab Active Pro model.





You're looking at an unlocked Samsung device here, mind you, that you can effortlessly connect to your wireless service provider of choice, and as far as the $350 markdown is concerned, this appears to set a new all-time record... outside of Amazon's Prime Day 2022 festival a couple of months back.





Far tougher, more durable, and in many ways, more versatile than all of the best (conventional) Android tablets money can buy right now, the 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab Active Pro is not exactly a powerhouse by 2022 standards, packing a middling Snapdragon 670 processor and 4GB RAM count, and may not get much software support beyond the occasional security patch going forward.





Still, this is a pretty hard-to-resist deal for a certain part of our audience, and we can totally understand if you'll ultimately decide to ignore the rugged veteran's obvious shortcomings and focus on its equally clear strengths instead.