Samsung to launch a rugged tablet soon, here is a first look
The upcoming model is expected to pack the company's Exynos 9810 processor, the same that powers the Samsung Galaxy S9. According to a Geekbench listing, the Galaxy Tab Active 3 will feature 4GB RAM, but we have yet to learn anything about the display.
A couple of pictures (via MySmartPrice) reveal the front side of the tablet and the battery, which is rather small at just 5,050 mAh. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 will run Android 10 right out of the box, but that's about all we know about the slate at this time.
Since this isn't a high profile product, it won't benefit from a dedicated launch event. Perhaps a global announcement will go live when the tablet will be made official, but that's just a guess. The main takeaway is that the Galaxy Tab Active 3 has already received all the certifications it needs to make its debut on the market, so it shouldn't be long until it goes official.