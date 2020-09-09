Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

Samsung Android Tablets

Samsung to launch a rugged tablet soon, here is a first look

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 09, 2020, 7:24 AM
Samsung to launch a rugged tablet soon, here is a first look
There aren't too many big companies still betting on tablets, but Apple and Samsung remain committed to a busy launch schedule each year. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ and Galaxy Tab A7 are not the only tablets the South Korean giant plans to introduce this year.

The next one, however, belongs to a slightly different product category. The unannounced Galaxy Tab Active 3 is Samsung's next rugged tablet and from what we've been able to learn, this is going to be a mid-range device rather than an entry-level.

The upcoming model is expected to pack the company's Exynos 9810 processor, the same that powers the Samsung Galaxy S9. According to a Geekbench listing, the Galaxy Tab Active 3 will feature 4GB RAM, but we have yet to learn anything about the display.

A couple of pictures (via MySmartPrice) reveal the front side of the tablet and the battery, which is rather small at just 5,050 mAh. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 will run Android 10 right out of the box, but that's about all we know about the slate at this time.

Since this isn't a high profile product, it won't benefit from a dedicated launch event. Perhaps a global announcement will go live when the tablet will be made official, but that's just a guess. The main takeaway is that the Galaxy Tab Active 3 has already received all the certifications it needs to make its debut on the market, so it shouldn't be long until it goes official.

