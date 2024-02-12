Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is a mega-bargain at a new all-time low price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is a mega-bargain at a new all-time low price
What do you generally expect to get from a budget tablet nowadays? A relatively small and not-that-great screen is probably the first thing that comes to mind, followed by a generic and not-very-appealing design and maybe even a sub-par processor from a manufacturer like MediaTek or Unisoc if we're talking about the cheapest Android devices out there.

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, released by Samsung just a few months ago, pretty much defies all these expectations with a smooth and generously sized 90Hz 11-inch TFT LCD panel, an incredibly thin 6.9mm profile, and a reasonably powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Silver and Graphite Color Options
$30 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Silver Color
$30 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon

The Android 13-running mid-range giant easily breaks the "reasonable value" barrier at an unprecedented $30 discount from a regular starting price of $219.99. That's obviously for an entry-level configuration that doesn't exactly shine in the storage and memory departments with 64 and 4GB respectively, but it remains hard to argue with such a handsome and well-balanced sub-$200 package.

Keep in mind that we fully expect Samsung to deliver stable Android 14 goodies to the Tab A9+... any day now, with a couple of additional major OS upgrades also guaranteed to reach this bad boy in due time down the line. That's not something Amazon or Lenovo's ultra-affordable tablets can compete with, while Apple seems to have no intention of ever cracking the low-cost market segment. 

The Tab A9 Plus is no pushover when it comes to audio performance or battery life either, and unlike some of Samsung's best phones right now, the super-sized slate also supports microSD storage expansion. 

Speaking of storage, there is an upper-tier 128 gig variant you may want to consider as well at a $30 discount of its own from a $269.99 list price, but that one was actually more substantially marked down just a couple of weeks ago, so it might be a better idea to wait for that deal to return... at some point in the more or less distant future. 

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention

Latest News

Another chance for the Honor Magic Flip to appear
Another chance for the Honor Magic Flip to appear
Android prepares for deeper integration: Sharing calls, hotspots, and more between devices
Android prepares for deeper integration: Sharing calls, hotspots, and more between devices
Is that a real-life photo of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra?
Is that a real-life photo of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra?
Probably the best Jabra buds around are on sale at their best price
Probably the best Jabra buds around are on sale at their best price
Hurry up and save on the awesome Galaxy S23 before Best Buy runs out of stock
Hurry up and save on the awesome Galaxy S23 before Best Buy runs out of stock
Doorbuster deal makes the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 your weapon of choice against boredom
Doorbuster deal makes the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 your weapon of choice against boredom
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless