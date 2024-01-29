Amazon is finally offering a nice upfront cash discount on Galaxy Tab A9+

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 Plus made its quiet US debut earlier this month and you can finally save money on it.





The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a brilliant option if you care more about your wallet than over-the-top specs and your requirement is an affordable slate with respectable internals.





Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 128GB 11.0-inch 90Hz LCD | Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip | 7,040mAh battery | Headphone jack | MicroSD slot | DeX | Dolby Atmos speakers $50 off (19%) Buy at Amazon





It sports a large 11-inch screen and though it's an LCD screen -- which is to be expected with a slate this cheap -- it has a peak refresh rate of 90Hz for silky smooth graphics.





Under the hood is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, which provides plenty of oomph for the kind of things one buys a tablet for, such as content consumption, reading, and light gaming.





If you need more power, there are plenty of other options to consider, but for those of us who have a laptop or a desktop for resource-intensive tasks, the Tab A9 Plus has enough power to be functional as a reliable tablet.





The Tab A9 Plus is also Samsung's least expensive tablet with the coveted DeX mode, which gives you a desktop-like interface for productivity tasks. So while this tablet is not intended to replace your laptop, its capabilities are not limited to running a browser and some apps.





The 8GB/128GB Tab A9 Plus retails for $269.99 but you can save $50 on it right now. Considering this tablet is not pricey, to begin with, and it was released only recently, that's a really nice discount.





The slate also flaunts perks like a headphone jack and a microSD slot for adding more storage. It's slender and and you won't feel its weight in your bag, so it's easy to carry around.





The interface is user-friendly and clutter-free and the device will get four years of updates.