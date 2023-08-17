T-Mobile announces new affordable REVVL 5G phones and adds a 5G tablet

T-Mobile today announced the latest iteration of its REVVL smartphone line and has also expanded the line to include the first REVVL tablet, the REVVL Tab 5G. The new handsets include the REVVL 6X PRO 5G and the REVVL 6X 5G. T-Mobile says that the trio connects customers to premium 5G service "without breaking the bank." All three devices will be available from T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile stores starting on August 24th.





Omar Tazi, Executive VP & Chief Product Officer, T-Mobile, said, "Our REVVL 6 series saw major success – consistently landing in our top five best-selling affordable 5G smartphones – so we’re building on that success and expanding the line further to launch the REVVL TAB 5G. We’re laser-focused on giving customers the best value, alongside the best network to ensure they get the best, no-compromise experience – and the new budget-friendly 5G REVVL lineup helps continue to do just that, making 5G affordable for every pocket."

All three devices are equipped with a 2TB microSD slot











The REVVL 6X PRO 5G features a 6.82-inch HD+ (720 x 1640) LCD display and with 256GB of storage, the phone is equipped with twice the storage of its predecessor and features 6GB of RAM. There is also support for a microSD card with a capacity as large as 2TB. On the back of the device, the camera array is anchored by the 50MP Main camera. On the back, you'll also find a 5MP Ultra-wide camera, a 2MP Depth sensor, and a 2MP Macro camera for extreme close-ups. There is a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.





The top-of-the-line handset is powered by a 5000mAh battery and Android 13 will be pre-installed. It includes support for NFC, facial recognition, and a fingerprint scanner. Under the hood is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset The REVVL 6x PRO 5G will be offered in Moonlit Ocean for $229.99 ($0 down, $8.75 a month).





The REVVL 6X 5G carries a 6.52-inch LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+). It comes out of the box with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage along with a 2TB capacity microSD slot. On the back is a 50MP Main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP Macro camera. A 4500mAh battery keeps the lights on and Android 13 is pre-installed. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC will power the phone which also supports NFC, and comes with facial recognition and a fingerprint scanner. The handset will be offered in Lunar Gray at a price of $199.99 (30 monthly payments of $6.70 per month).





It should be pointed out that both handsets sport a teardrop notch.



Trade in any phone in any condition and score a free REVVL 6X 5G







Lastly, the REVVL TAB 5G features a 10.36-inch LCD display with a 1200 x 2000 FHD+ resolution. The tablet carries 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also supports a microSD card with up to 2TB of capacity. There is an 8MP camera on the back paired with a 2MP depth sensor. In front is an 8MP camera for selfies and video chats. A 7040mAh battery keeps the lights on and the tablet comes with facial recognition and a fingerprint scanner.





With Android 13 pre-installed, the REVVL TAB 5G will be offered in Dark Shadow for $199.99 (24 monthly payments of $8.34).





T-Mobile is offering its new and existing customers (including business customers) some deals:





Activate a tablet line and score a free REVVL Tab 5G via 24 monthly bill credits.

Add a line on select plans including Go5G Plus, Go5G Business Plus, or Business Unlimited Select, and get a free REVVL 6X 5G or REVVL 6X 5G via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

Or, if you have an old phone in a drawer collecting dust, check this out. Trade in any phone in any condition and get a free REVVL 6X 5G (or spend just $50 to upgrade to the REVVL 6X PRO 5G) on all plans via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.