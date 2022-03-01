 Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is an absolute steal with book cover and warranty included - PhoneArena

Deals

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is an absolute steal with book cover and warranty included

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is an absolute steal with book cover and warranty included
Although low-cost Android tablets with reasonably good-looking designs and respectable specifications are not exactly hard to come by nowadays, paying just $100 for a device that checks all those boxes might seem utopian for many bargain hunters.

But that's only if you're not very familiar with the frequent refurbished or "open box" deals offered by trusted eBay vendors like Quick Ship Electronics. The 99.7 percent positively rated seller is currently holding one such irresistible promotion for fully functional Galaxy Tab A7 Lite units with their original accessories included, as well as a complimentary Samsung book cover.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

32GB, Wi-Fi, Silver, Book Cover and Warranty Included

$60 off (38%) Gift
$99 99
$159 99
Buy at eBay

The special bundle can be yours at the time of this writing in exchange for a measly $99.99, saving you a cool 60 bucks compared to the list price of a brand-new 8.7-inch slate alone. Unveiled less than a year ago, the surprisingly sleek and robust metal-made mid-ranger is rarely discounted by Samsung itself or major third-party US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Obviously, it's fairly easy to understand why that's the case, as the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is roughly as affordable as something like Amazon's Fire HD 10 (2021) even at its regular price. Compared to its slightly larger (and sharper) rival, this thing comes with Google's full Android 11 experience pre-installed and a virtually guaranteed Android 12 update around the corner.

The Tab A7 Lite also offers solid battery life, especially when you consider its 8mm waist, fast charging support, stereo speakers, and octa-core processing power. Perhaps most impressively when it comes to today's killer open box deal, the silver-coated devices on sale at $99.99 a pop include a full 1-year warranty provided by Quick Ship Electronics as well.

Keep in mind that, while the packaging of your dirt-cheap next tablet could prove to be "slightly distressed", the Android 11-running slate itself should look pretty much as good and work as well as an all-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite specs
38%off $100 Special eBay $138 Amazon $309 Newegg
  • Display 8.7 inches 1340 x 800 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 2 MP front
  • Hardware Mediatek Helio P22T 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5100 mAh
  • OS Android 11
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

