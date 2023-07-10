Black Friday has come early this year for cash-strapped Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite buyers
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you like Samsung tablets but can't even dream of affording the ultra-high-end Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra... at massive discounts of up to $350? Then you might be more excited about Best Buy's significantly smaller $70 Galaxy Tab A7 Lite markdown right now.
That's because this is a mid-end device normally available for just $199.99 in a 64GB storage configuration, which means you're currently looking at shaving a whopping 35 percent off that list price with absolutely no strings attached.
Although this is obviously part of Best Buy's huge "Black Friday in July" campaign intended to steal Amazon's thunder ahead of tomorrow's official Prime Day 2023 kickoff, you don't need a special subscription or to jump through any hoops whatsoever to score that super-rare $70 Tab A7 Lite discount.
Incredibly enough, the killer new deal makes the 64 gig version of Samsung's 2021-released 8.7-incher cheaper than a 32GB model, which also packs less RAM. By no means the world's greatest Android tablet in 2023, this total steal comes with a respectable 4 gigs of memory on deck, as well as a... not-too-bad TFT LCD screen sporting a resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels and a surprisingly premium aluminum build.
A metal-made bargain of this caliber is clearly not very easy to come by, and when you add Samsung's pretty much unrivaled software support to the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite value equation at the time of this writing, you really have to wonder what you're still doing here reading this article to the end instead of ordering the ultra-affordable compact slate in your choice of dark gray or silver colorways.
