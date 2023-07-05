My Best Buy members get exclusive “Black Friday in July” discounts on dozens of products

Save up to $300 on Surface Pro 9!

Best Buy is kicking off an exclusive campaign aimed at “My Best Buy” members. Through July 12, which coincides with the end of the Amazon Prime Day sale, My Best Buy members will receive exclusive discounts on products and two-day shipping.

Although customers can become My Best Buy members for free by simply creating an online account, to get access to exclusive discounts customers must pay for either My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total. In addition to this campaign, My Best Buy Plus and Total subscribers are getting some extra benefits that many will find worthy.

My Best Buy Plus benefits:
  • Free standard shipping
  • Free 2-day shipping
  • Exclusive member prices on thousands of items
  • Exclusive access to sales, events and products
  • Extended 60-day return window on most products

My Best Buy Total benefits:
  • Free standard shipping
  • Free 2-day shipping
  • Exclusive member prices on thousands of items
  • Exclusive access to sales, events and products
  • Extended 60-day return window on most products
  • Protection plans, including AppleCare+
  • 24/7 tech support
  • VIP member support
  • 20% off repairs

These membership tiers have been recently introduced to give customers the freedom to choose the plan that fits their needs, depending on their technology and budget. If you’ve previously paid for Best Buy Totaltech, you will continue to receive the previous membership benefits until their renewal date that occurs after July 26, 2023.

The Exclusive Member Offers page includes dozens of deals that involve discounts of up to $100 on multiple popular devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, consoles, and even subscriptions to various services.

Although these exclusive deals will only be available until July 12, your My Best Buy Plus or Total membership will give you access to any future campaign with the same format, so it might be worth signing up for Best Buy’s loyalty program if you plan to make more purchases in the future.

