Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy S7 FE with keyboard at a lower price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy S7 FE with keyboard at a lower price
If you’re a hardcore Samsung fan, chances are you won’t settle for anything else when seeking a new tablet to add to your collection. Sure, you can grab the super exciting (and also incredibly expensive) Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Or you can also settle for something more mid-range but with a keyboard case included like the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. By the way, Amazon now sells it for 23% less!

We did our homework and looked for more generous offers on this particular tablet, which is also part of our best Samsung tablets list. However, we couldn’t find a better price for the 256GB configuration with the keyboard case included at the retailer over the past couple of months. Keep in mind the discount only applies to the item in Mystic Black.

Grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE with a keyboard is available at a lower price

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is now available at a lower price on Amazon with the keyboard case included. The device showcases a 12.4-inch display, a massive 10,090mAh battery, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage space. The offer applies to the phone in Mystic Black only.
$195 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

With a tempting $195 off its price tag, the Android tablet lands at a decent price. As Amazon hasn’t set and date for the deal, we believe it’ll most likely expire when supplies run out. Also, we’d like to point out that some of the other color and storage variants don't come with the same discount percentage.

For a mid-ranger, the device packs a punch. You get a device with a 12.4-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution. Of course, the display supports the company S Pen. The device also runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 processor. Moreover, this particular variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

While the Android tablet will most likely find it challenging to run some demanding titles, it should be able to handle most undemanding apps and games without major hiccups. Additionally, Samsung equipped the device with a big 10,090mAh battery. According to the company, you can squeeze in about 13 hours of juice on a single charge.

The Galaxy S7 FE comes with the compatible keyboard for that price (obviously). So, if you're in the market for a well-made tablet that has a keyboard case included, you might want to check this deal.

Popular stories

This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect
All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
Man busted with 68 iPhones strapped to his body
Man busted with 68 iPhones strapped to his body
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless