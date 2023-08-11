Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy S7 FE with keyboard at a lower price

Grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE with a keyboard is available at a lower price The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is now available at a lower price on Amazon with the keyboard case included. The device showcases a 12.4-inch display, a massive 10,090mAh battery, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage space. The offer applies to the phone in Mystic Black only. $195 off (23%) Buy at Amazon



With a tempting $195 off its price tag, the Android tablet lands at a decent price. As Amazon hasn’t set and date for the deal, we believe it’ll most likely expire when supplies run out. Also, we’d like to point out that some of the other color and storage variants don't come with the same discount percentage.



For a mid-ranger, the device packs a punch. You get a device with a 12.4-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution. Of course, the display supports the company S Pen. The device also runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 processor. Moreover, this particular variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.



While the Android tablet will most likely find it challenging to run some demanding titles, it should be able to handle most undemanding apps and games without major hiccups. Additionally, Samsung equipped the device with a big 10,090mAh battery. According to the company, you can squeeze in about 13 hours of juice on a single charge.