Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy S7 FE with keyboard at a lower price
If you’re a hardcore Samsung fan, chances are you won’t settle for anything else when seeking a new tablet to add to your collection. Sure, you can grab the super exciting (and also incredibly expensive) Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Or you can also settle for something more mid-range but with a keyboard case included like the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. By the way, Amazon now sells it for 23% less!
With a tempting $195 off its price tag, the Android tablet lands at a decent price. As Amazon hasn’t set and date for the deal, we believe it’ll most likely expire when supplies run out. Also, we’d like to point out that some of the other color and storage variants don't come with the same discount percentage.
For a mid-ranger, the device packs a punch. You get a device with a 12.4-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution. Of course, the display supports the company S Pen. The device also runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 processor. Moreover, this particular variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.
The Galaxy S7 FE comes with the compatible keyboard for that price (obviously). So, if you're in the market for a well-made tablet that has a keyboard case included, you might want to check this deal.
We did our homework and looked for more generous offers on this particular tablet, which is also part of our best Samsung tablets list. However, we couldn’t find a better price for the 256GB configuration with the keyboard case included at the retailer over the past couple of months. Keep in mind the discount only applies to the item in Mystic Black.
While the Android tablet will most likely find it challenging to run some demanding titles, it should be able to handle most undemanding apps and games without major hiccups. Additionally, Samsung equipped the device with a big 10,090mAh battery. According to the company, you can squeeze in about 13 hours of juice on a single charge.
