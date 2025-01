Samsung Galaxy S25 wallpapers leak in high quality ahead of launch

Galaxy S25

What do the leaked wallpapers look like?

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25 launch details

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25



What else can we expect?

These wallpapers are just a small part of the bigger Galaxy S25 picture.



These wallpapers are just a small part of the bigger Galaxy S25 picture.

For now, the leaked wallpapers are a nice teaser for fans eagerly counting down to the Galaxy S25 debut. Make sure to check them out if you want a preview of the clean and sleek design direction Samsung is taking this year.

With Samsung’s Unpacked event just around the corner, leaks about the Galaxy S25 series are ramping up. This time, it’s the official wallpapers for thelineup that have surfaced online, giving fans a sneak peek at what to expect.Every year, Samsung releases new wallpapers designed to match the style of its Galaxy S phones. Last year’s Galaxy S24 wallpapers were inspired by rock formations and had a bold, artistic vibe.For theseries, the leaked wallpapers take a more minimal approach. The designs feature a subtle “S” pattern in calming blue and black tones. While they look clean and polished, some might find them a bit less creative compared to previous years.These wallpapers were shared online by a known leaker, Max Jambor , and are already available in high resolution for anyone who wants to download them early. However, these might not be the only wallpapers Samsung has planned. Typically, Samsung releases separate wallpaper sets for its base, Plus, and Ultra models, so these leaks could be just for the Ultra version.Theseries—which includes the, S25+, and S25 Ultra—is set to launch on January 22, 2025, at Samsung’s Unpacked event. If you’re already excited about the new phones, Samsung is offering some incentives: