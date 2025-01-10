Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Samsung Galaxy S25 wallpapers leak in high quality ahead of launch

By
Samsung Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S25 render with a white background.
With Samsung’s Unpacked event just around the corner, leaks about the Galaxy S25 series are ramping up. This time, it’s the official wallpapers for the Galaxy S25 lineup that have surfaced online, giving fans a sneak peek at what to expect.

What do the leaked wallpapers look like?


Every year, Samsung releases new wallpapers designed to match the style of its Galaxy S phones. Last year’s Galaxy S24 wallpapers were inspired by rock formations and had a bold, artistic vibe.

For the Galaxy S25 series, the leaked wallpapers take a more minimal approach. The designs feature a subtle “S” pattern in calming blue and black tones. While they look clean and polished, some might find them a bit less creative compared to previous years.



These wallpapers were shared online by a known leaker, Max Jambor, and are already available in high resolution for anyone who wants to download them early. However, these might not be the only wallpapers Samsung has planned. Typically, Samsung releases separate wallpaper sets for its base, Plus, and Ultra models, so these leaks could be just for the Ultra version.

Galaxy S25 launch details


The Galaxy S25 series—which includes the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra—is set to launch on January 22, 2025, at Samsung’s Unpacked event. If you’re already excited about the new phones, Samsung is offering some incentives:

  • You can reserve a device now to get a $50 credit toward your purchase.
  • Just reserving a phone automatically enters you into a sweepstakes for a chance to win $5,000.

What else can we expect?


These wallpapers are just a small part of the bigger Galaxy S25 picture. Samsung often reveals more creative and diverse wallpapers closer to launch, especially for its flagship Ultra model. The actual event will likely showcase even more features, design details, and exclusive content tailored to each version of the phone, and there's bound to be special wallpapers for the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim.

For now, the leaked wallpapers are a nice teaser for fans eagerly counting down to the Galaxy S25 debut. Make sure to check them out if you want a preview of the clean and sleek design direction Samsung is taking this year.
Aleksandar Anastasov
