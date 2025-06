Amazon has multiple Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra models on sale at a super-rare $300 discount

This appears to be a totally unprecedented Amazon deal, mind you, although Samsung has actually sold its latest Android super-flagship at this exact same discount without an obligatory device trade-in or any other special requirements once or twice before.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $300 off (23%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $300 off (21%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon





Curiously enough, the world's number one smartphone vendor currently runs a Discover Summer sale on its official US website, but the S25 Ultra is only marked down by a modest $120 with 512GB storage as part of that event. Naturally, you're strongly advised to take your business to Amazon instead and either go for an entry-level 256 gig configuration in a gray, silverblue, or whitesilver hue or that aforementioned 512GB variant in gray or whitesilver.



Those are all the units available at a whopping 300 bucks less than usual at the time of this writing, but that might not be true for more than a few hours. Keep in mind that the Galaxy S25 Ultra normally starts at $1,299.99, and although a $300 price cut still doesn't make this bad boy conventionally affordable, it undeniably makes it a heavyweight value champion in addition to a pure powerhouse with some of the greatest specs in the mobile industry today.





Yes, Samsung's newest crown jewel packs a cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite processor (for Galaxy), as well as 12GB RAM in combination with both 256 and 512GB storage space, a hefty 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging technology, and no less than four rear-facing cameras (including a 200MP primary beast).





Our comprehensive Galaxy S25 Ultra review from a few months back found almost no flaw with the S Pen-wielding 6.9-inch giant, although it has to be highlighted that this is in no way a revolutionary device for Samsung's Galaxy S line and that the Galaxy AI tech the company is so aggressively advertising... still needs a lot of work before it can change your life.

Probably the best Android phone in the world right now is available at its lowest ever price with no strings attached. Do I have your undivided attention? Good, because you may want to hurry and order your favorite Galaxy S25 Ultra variant at a huge $300 discount before that inevitably goes away.