Amazon has multiple Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra models on sale at a super-rare $300 discount





This appears to be a totally unprecedented Amazon deal, mind you, although Samsung has actually sold its latest Android super-flagship at this exact same discount without an obligatory device trade-in or any other special requirements once or twice before.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $300 off (23%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $300 off (21%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon





Curiously enough, the world's number one smartphone vendor currently runs a Discover Summer sale on its official US website, but the S25 Ultra is only marked down by a modest $120 with 512GB storage as part of that event. Naturally, you're strongly advised to take your business to Amazon instead and either go for an entry-level 256 gig configuration in a gray, silverblue, or whitesilver hue or that aforementioned 512GB variant in gray or whitesilver.

Those are all the units available at a whopping 300 bucks less than usual at the time of this writing, but that might not be true for more than a few hours. Keep in mind that the Galaxy S25 Ultra normally starts at $1,299.99, and although a $300 price cut still doesn't make this bad boy conventionally affordable, it undeniably makes it a heavyweight value champion in addition to a pure powerhouse with some of the greatest specs in the mobile industry today.





Yes, Samsung's newest crown jewel packs a cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite processor (for Galaxy), as well as 12GB RAM in combination with both 256 and 512GB storage space, a hefty 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging technology, and no less than four rear-facing cameras (including a 200MP primary beast).





from a few months back found almost no flaw with the S Pen-wielding 6.9-inch giant, although it has to be highlighted that this is in no way a revolutionary device for Samsung's Galaxy S line and that the Our comprehensive Galaxy S25 Ultra review from a few months back found almost no flaw with the S Pen-wielding 6.9-inch giant, although it has to be highlighted that this is in no way a revolutionary device for Samsung's Galaxy S line and that the Galaxy AI tech the company is so aggressively advertising... still needs a lot of work before it can change your life.