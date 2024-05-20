Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Pricier Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 may force Android manufacturers to make decisions you won't like

Some current-generation flagship phones are more expensive than their predecessors and one rumor suggests that Android users may want to brace for another price hike.

According to the well-known Chinese leaker digital chat station, the SM8750 - which is believed to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 - will be significantly costlier than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This could force Android manufacturers to make some tough decisions.

Chipsets are amongst the costliest components of a smartphone. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's bill of materials (BOM), which is a document that lists all the components required to make a product, showed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 accounted for 35 percent of the BOM cost.

Per one report, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is around 20 percent costlier than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, so we'd wager it drove up the BOM cost higher, though we have no way to confirm that.

And with the price of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 rumored to go up, it will cost Android manufacturers even more to produce flagship phones and since many might not be willing to eat the cost, it may make the next crop of Android phones costlier.



An expensive phone could negatively impact the demand for a phone, which is why digital chat station seems to think that some manufacturers might opt for another chip instead. 

Previously, it was reported that Xiaomi would be the first manufacturer to bring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-powered phone to the market, but considering the Chinese company is known for competitively priced phones, we wonder if it might be reconsidering its decision.

Others, like Samsung, will likely stick with the chip, which will employ custom cores and is rumored to deliver a huge performance leap.

That said, even Samsung is not expected to equip all its Galaxy S24 variants with Qualcomm's upcoming chip, which may lose out to the South Korean giant's Exynos 2500 chipset in power efficiency.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

