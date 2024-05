Pricier Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 may force Android manufacturers to make decisions you won't like

Some current-generation flagship phones are more expensive than their predecessors and one rumor suggests that Android users may want to brace for another price hike.According to the well-known Chinese leaker digital chat station , the SM8750 - which is believed to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 - will be significantly costlier than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 . This could force Android manufacturers to make some tough decisions.Chipsets are amongst the costliest components of a smartphone. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's bill of materials (BOM ), which is a document that lists all the components required to make a product, showed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 accounted for 35 percent of the BOM cost.Per one report, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is around 20 percent costlier than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 , so we'd wager it drove up the BOM cost higher, though we have no way to confirm that.And with the price of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 rumored to go up, it will cost Android manufacturers even more to produce flagship phones and since many might not be willing to eat the cost, it may make the next crop of Android phones costlier.