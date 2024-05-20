Pricier Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 may force Android manufacturers to make decisions you won't like
Some current-generation flagship phones are more expensive than their predecessors and one rumor suggests that Android users may want to brace for another price hike.
According to the well-known Chinese leaker digital chat station, the SM8750 - which is believed to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 - will be significantly costlier than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This could force Android manufacturers to make some tough decisions.
Per one report, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is around 20 percent costlier than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, so we'd wager it drove up the BOM cost higher, though we have no way to confirm that.
An expensive phone could negatively impact the demand for a phone, which is why digital chat station seems to think that some manufacturers might opt for another chip instead.
Previously, it was reported that Xiaomi would be the first manufacturer to bring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-powered phone to the market, but considering the Chinese company is known for competitively priced phones, we wonder if it might be reconsidering its decision.
Others, like Samsung, will likely stick with the chip, which will employ custom cores and is rumored to deliver a huge performance leap.
That said, even Samsung is not expected to equip all its Galaxy S24 variants with Qualcomm's upcoming chip, which may lose out to the South Korean giant's Exynos 2500 chipset in power efficiency.
