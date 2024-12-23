Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

This is surely your last chance of the year to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra at a huge discount

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Have you just waken up from a coma and want to celebrate your first Christmas back in touch with all your loved ones by treating your devoted better half to arguably the best Android phone in the world today? Believe it or not, you might still have a chance to order a deeply discounted Galaxy S24 Ultra and receive it by December 25.

Yes, I fully realize we're only two days away from Christmas, but Best Buy continues to promise 24-hour shipping for a number of different S24 Ultra models available at special prices as part of the retailer's latest 48-hour flash sale containing dozens of "limited-time doorbusters and last-minute savings."

Samsung's 6.8-inch crown jewel can be yours for $949.99 with 256GB storage or $1,069.99 in a 512 gig configuration, both of those prices reflecting a rare albeit far from unprecedented $350 markdown. Of course, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has been sold at even heftier discounts a couple of times in recent weeks, but it's clearly too late for any better deals to be offered again by Best Buy or other major US retailers by the end of the year.

Speaking of other retailers, it's important to note that Amazon also sells the unlocked S24 Ultra for a whopping 350 bucks less than usual at the time of this writing, but only in an entry-level 256 gig storage variant and if you're okay with a post-Christmas delivery.

Before pulling the trigger, you obviously have to consider the impending arrival of the Galaxy S25 family as well. Naturally, the S25 Ultra is essentially guaranteed to improve many of its predecessor's key features and capabilities, possibly costing even more than $1,300 as a consequence and being unlikely to score a substantial discount anytime soon.

As our Galaxy S24 Ultra review shows, this is a towering Android flagship through and through, with pretty much unrivaled processing power (for the time being), camera functionality, display performance, build quality, software support, and AI skills. It's hard to find anything wrong with this absolute beast of a handset, especially at a hefty $350 discount.
