This is surely your last chance of the year to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra at a huge discount

Galaxy S24 Ultra





Yes, I fully realize we're only two days away from Christmas, but Best Buy continues to promise 24-hour shipping for a number of different S24 Ultra models available at special prices as part of the retailer's latest 48-hour flash sale containing dozens of "limited-time doorbusters and last-minute savings."

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $350 off (27%) $949 99 $1299 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $350 off (25%) $1069 99 $1419 99 Buy at BestBuy





Samsung's 6.8-inch crown jewel can be yours for $949.99 with 256GB storage or $1,069.99 in a 512 gig configuration, both of those prices reflecting a rare albeit far from unprecedented $350 markdown. Of course, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has been sold at even heftier discounts a couple of times in recent weeks, but it's clearly too late for any better deals to be offered again by Best Buy or other major US retailers by the end of the year.



Speaking of other retailers, it's important to note that Amazon also sells the unlocked S24 Ultra for a whopping 350 bucks less than usual at the time of this writing, but only in an entry-level 256 gig storage variant and if you're okay with a post-Christmas delivery.









shows, this is a towering Android flagship through and through, with pretty much unrivaled processing power (for the time being), camera functionality, display performance, build quality, software support, and AI skills. It's hard to find anything wrong with this absolute beast of a handset, especially at a hefty $350 discount. As our Galaxy S24 Ultra review shows, this is a towering Android flagship through and through, with pretty much unrivaled processing power (for the time being), camera functionality, display performance, build quality, software support, and AI skills. It's hard to find anything wrong with this absolute beast of a handset, especially at a hefty $350 discount.