Samsung's powerful Galaxy S24+ has never been this cheap (or this attractive) before

Samsung Galaxy S24+
You've all seen the ultra-high-end Galaxy S24+ drop from a regular price of $999.99 to $799.99, $749.99, and even $724.99 in recent months, but how would you like to be able to get this 6.7-inch Android powerhouse for as little as $599.99 in a "fully unlocked" variant?

Before you even think it, no, that doesn't involve a device trade-in or anything like that, but technically, the S24 Plus units available at this lower-than-ever price at Woot are not brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged. On the bright side, they sure haven't been used much either by their original owners, who chose to return them for some reason during the standard 15-day buyer's remorse timeframe after presumably coughing up the full price (or close to that) for one of the best Android phones in the world right now.

Samsung Galaxy S24+

5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Orange Color, Fully Unlocked, Like New Condition, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included
$400 off (40%)
$599 99
$999 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy S24+

5G, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Blue and Yellow Color Options, Fully Unlocked, Like New Condition, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included
$470 off (42%)
$649 99
$1119 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy S24+

5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Unlocked, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Woot can only back these ultra-affordable Galaxy S24+ devices with a limited 90-day warranty, which is arguably the biggest downside of this otherwise amazing Christmas deal, but of course, if you want a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, you can always go for a new unit on Amazon at a decent $200 discount of its own from the aforementioned $999.99 price tag.

This is all with 256 gigs of internal storage space, mind you, but incredibly enough, Woot also sells 512GB variants at $599.99 a pop if you're okay using your S24 Plus on AT&T or T-Mobile, as well as at $649.99 if you'd rather get an unlocked unit compatible with any and all US carriers.

At these prices, the S24 Ultra's normally awkward middle brother truly thrives as far as its bang for your buck is concerned, sporting a screen that's pretty much as sharp, smooth, and bright as it is large while squeezing a fittingly hefty battery into a not-very-cumbersome and remarkably thin package. 

That 7.7mm profile might make some of you wonder if we really need a Galaxy S25 Slim model next year, while Samsung's legendary long-term software support and fast-growing Galaxy AI capabilities undeniably feel like the proverbial cherries on top of an already delicious value cake.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless