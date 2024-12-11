Samsung's powerful Galaxy S24+ has never been this cheap (or this attractive) before
You've all seen the ultra-high-end Galaxy S24+ drop from a regular price of $999.99 to $799.99, $749.99, and even $724.99 in recent months, but how would you like to be able to get this 6.7-inch Android powerhouse for as little as $599.99 in a "fully unlocked" variant?
Before you even think it, no, that doesn't involve a device trade-in or anything like that, but technically, the S24 Plus units available at this lower-than-ever price at Woot are not brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged. On the bright side, they sure haven't been used much either by their original owners, who chose to return them for some reason during the standard 15-day buyer's remorse timeframe after presumably coughing up the full price (or close to that) for one of the best Android phones in the world right now.
Woot can only back these ultra-affordable Galaxy S24+ devices with a limited 90-day warranty, which is arguably the biggest downside of this otherwise amazing Christmas deal, but of course, if you want a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, you can always go for a new unit on Amazon at a decent $200 discount of its own from the aforementioned $999.99 price tag.
This is all with 256 gigs of internal storage space, mind you, but incredibly enough, Woot also sells 512GB variants at $599.99 a pop if you're okay using your S24 Plus on AT&T or T-Mobile, as well as at $649.99 if you'd rather get an unlocked unit compatible with any and all US carriers.
At these prices, the S24 Ultra's normally awkward middle brother truly thrives as far as its bang for your buck is concerned, sporting a screen that's pretty much as sharp, smooth, and bright as it is large while squeezing a fittingly hefty battery into a not-very-cumbersome and remarkably thin package.
That 7.7mm profile might make some of you wonder if we really need a Galaxy S25 Slim model next year, while Samsung's legendary long-term software support and fast-growing Galaxy AI capabilities undeniably feel like the proverbial cherries on top of an already delicious value cake.
